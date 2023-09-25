profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
khawaz > blog
Top 10 en France (semaine 37)
1. The Crew : Motorfest - PS5 (Nouveau)
2. Baten Kaitos 1 et 2 HD Remaster - Switch (Nouveau)
3. The Crew : Motorfest Special Edition - PS5 (Nouveau)
4. The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom - Switch
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Switch
6. NBA2K 24 Bryant Edition - PS5
7. Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - PS5 (Nouveau)
8. Minecraft - Switch
9. Fae Farm - Switch
10. The Crew : Motorfest - PS4 (Nouveau)
GFK - https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/soft-power/le-retour-du-live-8956529
    ouken
    posted the 09/25/2023 at 01:48 PM by khawaz
    comments (7)
    rebellion posted the 09/25/2023 at 02:52 PM
    > 1. The Crew : Motorfest - PS5 (Nouveau)

    C'est un miracle ça vu la com inexistante du jeu.
    nikolastation posted the 09/25/2023 at 02:56 PM
    rebellion Le jeu est une très bonne surprise et bénéficie d'un excellent bouche à oreille (avec un joli 75 sur Metacritic). Vu le vide actuel niveau jeu de courses, c'est l'aubaine toute trouvée pour Ivory Tower et Ubi !
    gattsuborne posted the 09/25/2023 at 02:57 PM
    Il est passé où Starfield?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/25/2023 at 03:23 PM
    gattsuborne C'est les fans de Star Citzen qui l'ont fait disparaitre, mais nous le retrouverons et nous les vaincrons.
    zybear posted the 09/25/2023 at 07:08 PM
    gattsuborne c'est uniquement les ventes physiques, c'est donc plutôt logique de ne pas trouver Starfield qui est un jeu principalement joué en démat...Gamepass Day one, steam et store xbox
    guiguif posted the 09/26/2023 at 01:03 AM
    zybear Pourtant il etait top 2 la semaine derniere
    evasnake posted the 09/26/2023 at 08:16 AM
    rebellion Oui, fin on connait pas les volumes de vente non plus. Et quand tu vois le jeu de niche en 2e position, tu sais que ca doit pas etre brillant
