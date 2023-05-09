SEGA
ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Novelty
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
ATLUS
Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
Partner Titles
DMM Games
My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
Electronic Arts
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
PLAION
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
PAYDAY 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
DECAPOLICE (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast
FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Live Broadcast
Megaton Musashi: Wired (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Live Broadcast
Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch) – Live Broadcast
Après des dernières années galères, on espère un retour de Level 5 au plus haut en cas d'échec cela pourrait signifier une vente.
Le 23/09 récompenses Japan Games awards indés
Le 24/09 récompenses Japan Games awards U18 ( )
