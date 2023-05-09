HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
[TGS 2023] Line-up Sega Atlus
SEGA

ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Novelty
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

ATLUS

Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty
Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

Partner Titles

DMM Games
My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
Electronic Arts
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
PLAION
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
PAYDAY 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty
Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
    newtechnix posted the 09/05/2023 at 08:15 AM
    Et sans surprise le line-up LEVEL 5 vient d'être confirmé:
    DECAPOLICE (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast
    FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast
    Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Live Broadcast
    Megaton Musashi: Wired (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Live Broadcast
    Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch) – Live Broadcast

    Après des dernières années galères, on espère un retour de Level 5 au plus haut en cas d'échec cela pourrait signifier une vente.
    newtechnix posted the 09/05/2023 at 08:20 AM
    Manque de line-up de Capcom et Koei Tecmo ( peut-être Marvelous mais pas sur qu'ils participent au Tgs) et on sait aussi que Microsoft aura une intervention
    newtechnix posted the 09/05/2023 at 08:26 AM
    Le 21/09 il y aura la remise des récompenses "Japan Games Awards" cela parait un peu lunaire étant que Nintendo est absent du TGS depuis très longtemps et que Nintendo ultra-domine le marché.

    Le 23/09 récompenses Japan Games awards indés

    Le 24/09 récompenses Japan Games awards U18 ( )

    voili voilou
    malcomz posted the 09/05/2023 at 08:28 AM
    Top, merci pour toutes ces précisions
    kurosu posted the 09/05/2023 at 08:50 AM
    J'espère que Koei va dévoiler DW10, il serait temps
