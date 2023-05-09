SEGA



ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Novelty

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty



ATLUS



Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty



Partner Titles



DMM Games

My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

Electronic Arts

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

PLAION

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

PAYDAY 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer