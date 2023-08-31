accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
saibot
,
asus
dexterr62
articles : 75
75
visites since opening : 81218
81218
dexterr62
> blog
CPL connexion pour ma PS5
Bonsoir, quel type de CPL vous me conseillez pour brancher ma PS5 en wifi pour la fibre avec un CPL ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2023 at 08:48 PM by dexterr62
dexterr62
comments (
8
)
l3andr3
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:01 PM
Pourquoi un cpl wifi? alors qu'il est plus intéressant d'avoir un cpl cablé?
dexterr62
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:20 PM
l3andr3
je n'y connais pas grand chose, ok donc cablé, tu me proposes quoi ?
l3andr3
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:29 PM
dexterr62
de quelle vitesse internet disposes tu?
l3andr3
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:31 PM
dexterr62
tu y trouveras ton bonheur :"
https://www.config-gamer.fr/guide-achat/guide-d-achat-bien-choisir-son-kit-cpl.html
"
defcon5
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:34 PM
Déjà soit bien au courant qu'avec un CPL, tu peux diviser par 2 ou 3 le débit maximum annoncé sur la boîte.
Donc par exemple, si tu achetes un cpl comme celui-ci, annoncé à 600 Mbps (un modèle que je possède) :
https://www.tp-link.com/fr/home-networking/powerline/tl-pa4015pkit/
eh bien tu te retrouveras avec un débit à 100 ou 150 Mbps.
Et aussi je suis plutot déçu de la qualité de l'image quand je joue en streaming (xcloud) alors que j'étais très satisfait quand j'utilisais un cable ethernet.
defcon5
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:36 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXv5dVZEu-w&ab_channel=SOSPCChristophe
dexterr62
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 09:47 PM
Que pensez-vous de celui-ci...
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/tp-link-cpl-2000-mbps-avec-2-ports-ethernet-gigabit-et-prise-integree-2613656
l3andr3
posted
the 08/31/2023 at 10:00 PM
defcon5
les pertes sont fonctions de nbs critères pour ma part, je n'ai qu'une perte de 10 % mais bon, nouvelle construction cela aide aussi
Après mieux vaut un CPL cablé qu'en wifi
dexterr62
oui il fera l'affaire
