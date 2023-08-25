Un Top 22 made in switch pour être plus précis



1 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 54,904 (721,281)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,859 (5,443,641)

3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 12,861 (1,833,086)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,994 (3,235,955)

5 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,996 (5,100,967)

6 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7,586 (4,093,171)

7 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,368 (1,158,904)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,313 (5,265,833)

9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,909 (1,285,614)

10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,699 (7,517,866)

11 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,793 (3,441,992)

12 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4,127 (205,612)

13 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,114 (1,152,366)

14 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Pokemon, 11/19/21) – 4,083 (2,658,885)

15 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,982 (2,911,283)

16 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,351 (475,403)

17 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2,947 (290,834)

18 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,791 (1,179,078 )

19 [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2,670 (40,264)

20 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,452 (84,735)

21 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,367 (1,285,391)

22 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2,113 (329,261)

23 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,106 (1,051,391)

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,998 (2,237,382)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,950 (2,169,338 )

26 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (SIE, 11/12/20) – 1,859 (101,544)

27 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 1,857 (127,860)

28 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 1,856 (412,895)

29 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,624 (359,308 )

30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,610 (2,423,726)



-Retour de quelques jeu PS5 qui sont sans doute le fruit d'une offre promotionnelle de Sony ou d'un distributeur.



-Minecraft aura rapporté plus de fric à lui sur switch que l'ensemble du service Xbox pour Microsoft au Japon, c'est dingue!



-Konami aura aussi réussi à tirer son épingle du jeu sur la Switch avec Momotaroh mais aussi (de façon relative) avec eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 qui va dépasser les 300 000 exemplaires.



un Top 30 made in nintendo pour ne pas changer, on trouvera donc en dehors du plombier:

2 jeux Sony

2 jeux Bandai Namco

2 jeux Konami

1 jeu Spike Chunsoft

1 jeu Teyon

1 jeu Sega

1 jeu Microsoft