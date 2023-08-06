.
[Spoiler] La manette Starfield sera accompagnée d'un autre accessoire...

Ca sera un casque que Shiincloud ne manquera pas de nous présenter en avant première en France !
OtakugameFR - https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxOpgqzhjEbyLDqJPd_EpC-xMrPbUxA94l
    posted the 06/08/2023 at 05:24 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2023 at 05:24 AM
    Pas vrai shincloud ! (On veut voir ta fameuse collection de casques)
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2023 at 05:26 AM
    Ah, et voici une vidéo du casque au passage : https://twitter.com/eXtas1stv/status/1665730617772744705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1665730617772744705%7Ctwgr%5E6cc52acf1b3c86cfc397781ef9ea5cc3992d6df9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xboxygen.com%2FNews%2F45200-Apres-la-manette-c-est-un-casque-Starfield-qui-fait-son-apparition
    tsubasa23 posted the 06/08/2023 at 05:37 AM
