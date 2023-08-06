.
Les locaux de Capcom Osaka (Street Fighter 6), ça ressemble à ça !
Paolo a pu passer 24 heures avec un Game Planner à Osaka sur Street Fighter 6 (c'est super interessant) :


Pour ceux qui ne comprennent pas ce qu'est un Game Planner, vous avez l'explication en français ici avec un employé de Square Enix :
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/24-heures-dans-la-peau-dun-developpeur-de-street-fighter-6-chez-capcom-osaka/
    posted the 06/08/2023 at 12:43 AM by suzukube
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:01 AM
    Je veux aller au Capcom Store !
