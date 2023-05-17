.
name : Humanity
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Enhance Games
developer : tha ltd.
genre : autre
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Humanity sur PS5 est la surprise de ce mois de mai !


Si vous aimez les jeux de reflexion, jetez un oeil à l'ingénieux Humanity, disponible dans le PlayStation Plus depuis hier !

Vraiment sympa, ça me rappelle Rez, Super Mario 128 & Chu Chu Rocket
    posted the 05/17/2023 at 01:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    evojink posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:12 PM
    En bonus il est jouable sur le PSVR2
    e3ologue posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:17 PM
    evojink et PSVR1 aussi, c'est des malades
    suzukube posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:37 PM
    e3ologue ah bon il est compatible PS VR 1 ?! Je vais tester ça de suite !
    evojink J'hésite à l'acheter 650 € c'est cher quand même :/
    wazaaabi posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:40 PM
    La démo m’avais plus sur psvr2
    C’est cool
    e3ologue posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:40 PM
    suzukube Attention j'ai testé avec le PSVR1 sur PS4, reste à voir si la version PS5 marche avec ce modèle là.
    evojink posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:43 PM
    e3ologue Je ne savais pas pour le VR1

    suzukube Effectivement pour le prix faut être sur d'y jouer suffisamment.
    J'attend toujours la sortie de Beat saber, aucunes nouvelle depuis l'annonce.
    midomashakil posted the 05/17/2023 at 03:00 PM
    c'est quoi comme style?
