Gamer since 1984
.
greggy
name :
Humanity
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Enhance Games
developer :
tha ltd.
genre :
autre
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
suzukube
suzukube
Humanity sur PS5 est la surprise de ce mois de mai !
Si vous aimez les jeux de reflexion, jetez un oeil à l'ingénieux Humanity, disponible dans le PlayStation Plus depuis hier !
Vraiment sympa, ça me rappelle Rez, Super Mario 128 & Chu Chu Rocket
posted the 05/17/2023 at 01:48 PM by
suzukube
comments (
7
)
evojink
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:12 PM
En bonus il est jouable sur le PSVR2
e3ologue
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:17 PM
evojink
et PSVR1 aussi, c'est des malades
suzukube
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:37 PM
e3ologue
ah bon il est compatible PS VR 1 ?! Je vais tester ça de suite !
evojink
J'hésite à l'acheter 650 € c'est cher quand même :/
wazaaabi
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:40 PM
La démo m’avais plus sur psvr2
C’est cool
e3ologue
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:40 PM
suzukube
Attention j'ai testé avec le PSVR1 sur PS4, reste à voir si la version PS5 marche avec ce modèle là.
evojink
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:43 PM
e3ologue
Je ne savais pas pour le VR1
suzukube
Effectivement pour le prix faut être sur d'y jouer suffisamment.
J'attend toujours la sortie de Beat saber, aucunes nouvelle depuis l'annonce.
midomashakil
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 03:00 PM
c'est quoi comme style?
