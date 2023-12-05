SEMAINE 24 au 30 avril

1 [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 12,884 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,247 (5,262,218 )

3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,657 (5,008,558 )

4 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 9,568 (402,213)

5 [NSW] My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Game (MAGES., 04/27/23) – 8,143 (New)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,129 (3,119,134)

7 [NSW] Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Falcom, 04/27/23) – 6,920 (New)

8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,824 (3,998,357)

9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,631 (5,174,717)

10 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 5,473 (64,190)

11 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,440 (1,065,619)

12 [PS4] My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Game (MAGES., 04/27/23) – 4,934 (New)

13 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,872 (1,217,967)

14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,822 (2,167,671)

15 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 3,791 (17,281)

16 [NSW] Temirana Koku no Tsuiteru Hime to Tsuitenai Kishidan (Idea Factory, 04/27/23) – 3,424 (New)

17 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,349 (127,845)

18 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,227 (3,381,053)

19 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,601 (7,460,443)

20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,424 (2,870,125)

21 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,395 (57,931)

22 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,283 (1,020,313)

23 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,235 (1,140,868 )

24 [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2,218 (125,898 )

25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,058 (2,640,125)

26 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,032 (1,113,627)

27 [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 1,982 (6,067)

28 [NSW] Afterimage (H2 Interactive, 04/27/23) – 1,969 (New)

29 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,853 (43,357)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Odissey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,657 (2,400,704)



4 jeux Playstation dont 2 PS4 et 2 PS5

26 jeux switch dont 16 Nintendo et 10 éditeurs tiers

Pokemon a passé la barre des 5 millions

Nintendo switch sport passe la barre du million

Zelda Breath of the wild remonte un peu bénéficiant de l’exposition de suite

Minecraft legends fait un score vraiment faible vu la licence



SEMAINE 1 au 7 mai

1 [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 31,918 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,466 (5,283,684)

3 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 17,757 (419,970)

4 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 13,744 (5,022,302)

5 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 11,480 (4,009,837)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,115 (3,130,249)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,903 (5,185,620)

8 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,739 (1,074,358 )

9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,669 (1,226,636)

10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,165 (2,174,836)

11 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 5,670 (1,146,538 )

12 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,041 (1,025,354)

13 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 4,725 (22,006)

14 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,511 (1,255,029)

15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,091 (7,464,534)

16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,932 (2,874,057)

17 [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 3,858 (16,742)

18 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,744 (3,384,797)

19 [NSW] Super Mario Odissey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,672 (2,404,376)

20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,659 (1,117,286)

21 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,299 (131,144)

22 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,103 (174,752)

23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,927 (60,858 )

24 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 2,863 (46,220)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,850 (1,290,092)

26 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,724 (2,149,090)

27 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,348 (343,048 )

28 [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2,244 (128,142)

29 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 2,085 (324,338 )

30 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 2,055 (171,752)



5 jeux Playstation dont 2 PS4 et 3 PS5

25 jeux Switch dont 17 nintendo et 8 éditeurs tiers

Y’s a déjà disparu du top 30 mais sans surprise, les vieux portage de ce type ont un potentiel assez limité

La sortie en avance de Hogwarts Legacy sur PS5 a été un bon choix, le jeu va se diriger tout doucement vers les 200 000 ventes,

On a vu le retour de Mario Odissey dans le top 30, le film doit en être responsable

Animal Crossing est vraiment devenu la plus grosse licence du Japon! Nintendo sait qu’avec ce titre c’est les millions seller asuré pour sa prochaine machine et si on rajoute Mario Kart et Pokemon, l’avenir de nintendo est assuré pour des dizaines d’années encore.

La compilation megaman sort du top confirmant les excuses de Capcom à propos d’une rupture de stock

Le Top 5 est squatté par l’increuvable Mario kart 8 et Pokemon, Splatoon 3 est pas loin derrière,