Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
64
Likers
name : Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
kevisiano
48
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
kevisiano > blog
Très peu de licences peuvent se vanter d'avoir de tels scores...


TOUT EST DIT. LES HOMMES MENTENT PAS LES CHIFFRES

Plus sérieusement, j'ai rarement vu une licence avec des jeux aussi excellents (hormis les notes Metacritic)

Vous êtes d'accord ?






    posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:38 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    kevisiano posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:40 PM
    marchand2sable
    liberty posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:41 PM
    Quelqu'un a joué au jeu sortir par Konami sans Kojima multijoueurs ? Je ne sais plus le nom. Y a aussi le BTA qui était cool. Même si pas Kojima
    skuldleif posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:43 PM
    ca meriterait des remake pour les gens qui comme moi n'y ont jamais joué
    ducknsexe posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:49 PM
    Heureusement qu il a pas ajouté Metal Gear Survive... Faut le planqué dans un carton celui là
    derno posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:51 PM
    alors je sais que ghost babel sur gameboy color n'est pas vraiment un jeu kojima mais il était plutôt bien noté aussi (et je l'ai bien aimé au passage)
