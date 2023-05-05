accueil
ajouter un titre
profile
name :
Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
platform :
PC
editor :
Konami
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
Jeux finis
kevisiano
all
Jeux finis
Très peu de licences peuvent se vanter d'avoir de tels scores...
TOUT EST DIT. LES HOMMES MENTENT PAS LES CHIFFRES
Plus sérieusement, j'ai rarement vu une licence avec des jeux aussi excellents (hormis les notes Metacritic)
Vous êtes d'accord ?
posted the 05/05/2023 at 04:38 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
5
)
kevisiano
posted
the 05/05/2023 at 04:40 PM
marchand2sable
liberty
posted
the 05/05/2023 at 04:41 PM
Quelqu'un a joué au jeu sortir par Konami sans Kojima multijoueurs ? Je ne sais plus le nom. Y a aussi le BTA qui était cool. Même si pas Kojima
skuldleif
posted
the 05/05/2023 at 04:43 PM
ca meriterait des remake pour les gens qui comme moi n'y ont jamais joué
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/05/2023 at 04:49 PM
Heureusement qu il a pas ajouté Metal Gear Survive... Faut le planqué dans un carton celui là
derno
posted
the 05/05/2023 at 04:51 PM
alors je sais que ghost babel sur gameboy color n'est pas vraiment un jeu kojima mais il était plutôt bien noté aussi (et je l'ai bien aimé au passage)
