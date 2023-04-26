accueil
Gamer since 1984
.
name :
Redfall
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Arkane Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
suzukube
Redfall : La taille du jeu sur Xbox Series et PC
Les pré-téléchargement de Redfall sont lancés ! Voici la taille du jeu selon votre support :
Series S : 40.37 Go
Series X : 77.31 Go
PC : 94.3 Go
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/redfall-voici-la-taille-du-jeu-sur-xbox-series-xs-et-pc/
1
Like
Who likes this ?
phase1
posted the 04/26/2023 at 07:46 PM by
suzukube
comments (
12
)
kinectical
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 07:55 PM
Bizarre moi il fait 0go chez moi
grievous32
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:00 PM
Kinectical
c'est à cause de ton manque de goût ça
kinectical
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:10 PM
grievous32
ahhhh mon préféré bébé d’amour
skuldleif
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:16 PM
pas de 60 fps pas d’installation pour lui
bennj
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:23 PM
94 Go sur PC mais pourquoi ??? C'est le fait de pouvoir jouer à 360 Hz qui augmente le poids du jeu ?
suzukube
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:24 PM
bennj
Je pense que les sons ne sont pas compressés sur PC pour des questions d'optimisation. Les Xbox ont la velocity architecture elles.
bennj
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:26 PM
suzukube
D'ou tu sors ca toi
Sinon je viens de faire la maj et c'est 95.2 Go chez moi
nyseko
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:29 PM
bennj
Les textures ne sont probablement pas compressés.
colt
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:32 PM
putain heuresement que j 'ai un bon DD parce que là c'est quand meme lourd
bennj
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:32 PM
nyseko
les textures sont forcément compressées, le temps du non compressé avec le bmp c'est terminé depuis quelques temps
Ya surement des textures en plusieurs définitions, des langues supplémentaires, des cinématiques en 4K, etc.
drybowser
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 08:57 PM
Bordel près de 100 go comment je vais en chier a télécharger ça avec ma connexion en carton
hanackil
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 09:40 PM
A oui quand même 90go
Sinon je viens de faire la maj et c'est 95.2 Go chez moi