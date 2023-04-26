.
profile
Redfall
3
Likers
name : Redfall
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Arkane Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3085
visites since opening : 5226701
suzukube > blog
all
Redfall : La taille du jeu sur Xbox Series et PC
Les pré-téléchargement de Redfall sont lancés ! Voici la taille du jeu selon votre support :
Series S : 40.37 Go
Series X : 77.31 Go
PC : 94.3 Go
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/redfall-voici-la-taille-du-jeu-sur-xbox-series-xs-et-pc/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    phase1
    posted the 04/26/2023 at 07:46 PM by suzukube
    comments (12)
    kinectical posted the 04/26/2023 at 07:55 PM
    Bizarre moi il fait 0go chez moi
    grievous32 posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:00 PM
    Kinectical c'est à cause de ton manque de goût ça
    kinectical posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:10 PM
    grievous32 ahhhh mon préféré bébé d’amour
    skuldleif posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:16 PM
    pas de 60 fps pas d’installation pour lui
    bennj posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:23 PM
    94 Go sur PC mais pourquoi ??? C'est le fait de pouvoir jouer à 360 Hz qui augmente le poids du jeu ?
    suzukube posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:24 PM
    bennj Je pense que les sons ne sont pas compressés sur PC pour des questions d'optimisation. Les Xbox ont la velocity architecture elles.
    bennj posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:26 PM
    suzukube D'ou tu sors ca toi

    Sinon je viens de faire la maj et c'est 95.2 Go chez moi
    nyseko posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:29 PM
    bennj Les textures ne sont probablement pas compressés.
    colt posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:32 PM
    putain heuresement que j 'ai un bon DD parce que là c'est quand meme lourd
    bennj posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:32 PM
    nyseko les textures sont forcément compressées, le temps du non compressé avec le bmp c'est terminé depuis quelques temps Ya surement des textures en plusieurs définitions, des langues supplémentaires, des cinématiques en 4K, etc.
    drybowser posted the 04/26/2023 at 08:57 PM
    Bordel près de 100 go comment je vais en chier a télécharger ça avec ma connexion en carton
    hanackil posted the 04/26/2023 at 09:40 PM
    A oui quand même 90go
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo