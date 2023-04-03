profile
Gabriel Knight : (Rétro Découverte)
Pour faire un bon potager, il faut aussi quelques navets.



Vous avez fait quoi comme FMV ?
    posted the 03/04/2023 at 11:54 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    wilhelm posted the 03/04/2023 at 11:57 AM
    Ah non, pas ça, dans mes souvenirs, Gabriel Knight est un chef-d’œuvre.

    Lunettes à nostalgie ou non.
