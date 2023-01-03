.
name : Sifu
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sloclap
developer : Sloclap
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
SIFU sortira sur Xbox Series S et X


Bonne nouvelle pour nos amis jouant exclusivement sur XBOX : l'excellent SIFU sera disponible sur la console la plus puissante du marché dès le 28 mars prochain !
    posted the 03/01/2023 at 05:59 PM
    comments (4)
    lalisa posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:00 PM
    + Steam.
    suzukube posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:08 PM
    lalisa Yessssssssssssss !
    julienjulien posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:33 PM
    Game Pass ?
    lalisa posted the 03/01/2023 at 07:00 PM
    julienjulien Non.
