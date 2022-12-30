01./01. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} - 375.665 / 4.338.931 (+44%)02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} - 121.173 / 3.687.814 (+76%)03./06. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} - 44.465 / 887.722 (+35%)04./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} - 41.887 / 5.014.375 (+84%)05./08. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} - 37.935 / 2.960.006 (+63%)06./10. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Galaxy Battle (Nintendo) {2022.12.02} - 25.727 / 71.900 (+71%)07./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures # (Square Enix) {2022.12.09} - 23.097 / 198.403 (-27%)08./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} - 22.148 / 5.065.191 (+76%)09./14. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} - 22.001 / 1.114.132 (+96%)10./19. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} - 20.426 / 2.782.933 (+119%)11./13. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco) {2022.09.22} - 20.165 / 115.251 (+75%)12./16. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} - 19.415 / 969.047 (+75%)14./17. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} - 16.815 / 7.394.204 (+66%)15./18. [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits # (Bandai Namco) {2022.10.27} - 15.874 / 80.024 (+67%)16./20. [NSW] FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) {2022.09.30} - 13.723 / 64.465 (+71%)17./05. [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) {2022.12.13} - 12.606 / 61.133 (-74%)18./21. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2022.03.04} - 11.780 / 218.013 (+50%)19./15. [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia) {2022.12.15} - 9.655 / 20.856 (-14%)20./04. [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) {2022.12.13} - 8.865 / 62.346 (-83%)21./24. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} - 8.840 / 1.054.887 (+100%)22./22. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} - 8.379 / 1.107.633 (+77%)24./03. [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) {2022.12.13} - 6.878 / 61.400 (-87%)25./25. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} - 6.845 / 3.318.883 (+61%)26./30. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} - 6.473 / 1.264.959 (+92%)27./27. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2020.03.26} - 6.369 / 187.585 (+65%)28./26. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} - 6.269 / 2.114.201 (+59%)29./00. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} - 6.255 / 309.56730./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} - 6.246 / 252.028 (+40%)