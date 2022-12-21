.
LEGO Bricktales
1
name : LEGO Bricktales
platform : PC
editor : Thunderful Publishing
developer : ClockStone
genre : puzzle
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
suzukube
suzukube
[EGS] LEGO BUILDERS est offert :) !


Un jeu franchement très sympa, offert à tous ! Même pas obligé de jouer à Fortnite !

Disponible gratuitement pendant 24h sur l'Epic Games Store !
    posted the 12/21/2022 at 04:29 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    famimax posted the 12/21/2022 at 04:52 PM
    Ouais c'est pas mal ce truc, assez zen je l'avais prit sur PS
    ninjah posted the 12/21/2022 at 05:07 PM
    Merci !
    suzukube posted the 12/21/2022 at 05:10 PM
    ninjah
    famimax Ouais il est sympa !
