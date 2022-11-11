.
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
3
name : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Infinity Ward
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Burger King Antilles propose des skins pour COD MWII :) !
En Martinique, Burger King propose dans les menus whooper un code pour avoir un skin, du boost XP et un gobelet Call of Duty MWII ^^ !





Une opération marketing que je trouve franchement très sympa !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/un-skin-et-de-lxp-bonus-offert-pour-call-of-duty-mwii-chez-burger-king-antilles/
    posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:34 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    denton posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:47 AM
    Chez nous aussi depuis 2 semaines
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:49 AM
    denton Oh cool :-D ! On m'a dit pas de Gobelet en France et code sur le ticket de caisse :/
    duff posted the 11/11/2022 at 03:55 AM
    Perso,j'adore les camps de concentrations Label rouge.
    Vive la viande,vive l'Amérique
    denton posted the 11/11/2022 at 03:55 AM
    suzukube oui trop beau le gobelet dégoûter
