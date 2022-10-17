.
Gotham Knights : configuration PC minimale
Pour du 30 FPS en low, il vous faudra un Ryzen 3600 avec une GTX 1660 Ti ou unz RX 590...



... Une Xbox Series S quoi.

Le jeu est prévu pour vendredi prochain ! Hâte de mettre la main dessus ^^ !
    posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:58 AM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    nikolastation posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:20 PM
    Heu... No offence mais y'a du monde qui attend ce jeu (à part toi ^^) ?
    victornewman posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:28 PM
    nikolastation moi
    ulquiorra posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:40 PM
    Moi aussi( Smith mouhahaha) j'en attendais rien du tout et plus j'en vois plus il me hype.
    piratees posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:52 PM
    30 fps sur next gen la blague pour jeu prévu au départ sur PS4 one
    tripy73 posted the 10/17/2022 at 01:04 PM
    nikolastation oui préco depuis cet été et hâte de l'attaquer vendredi.
