accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
name :
The Last of Us : PART 1
platform :
PC
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
119
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
spartan1985
,
waurius59
,
eaglevision
,
mugimando
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
supasaiyajin
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
davonizuka
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
,
sonilka
,
siil
,
destati
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
idd
,
xserial
,
goldmen33
,
ritalix
,
slyder
,
walterwhite
,
sora78
,
tit64
,
chiotgamer
,
odst
,
finalyoz
,
orichimarugin
,
bennj
,
link1983
,
zevoodoo
,
phase1
,
coldy
,
faremis
,
playstation2008
,
sheena78
,
leonr4
,
boyd
,
skuldleif
,
xhander
,
jozen15
,
pando2play
,
tsunmida
,
gaeon
,
kazey77
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2876
visites since opening :
4628839
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Je crois que Sheshounet a adoré The Last of Us Part 1 !
Jouez à One Punch Man The Strongest en cliquant ici:
https://bit.ly/OPMSheshounet
n'oubliez pas le code OPMTS
Elie-Coptère
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
skk
,
spontexes
posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:00 PM by
suzukube
comments (
8
)
victornewman
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 07:14 PM
c'est qui ça encore ??!
lexomyl
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 07:18 PM
victornewman
Un mongol qui peut pas s'empêcher de se mettre un doigt pour parler de jv parce que c'est drôôôle !
ouroboros4
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 07:33 PM
Au début je l’aimais bien mais son humour bite-couille devient lourd.
suzukube
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 07:40 PM
ouroboros4
Elie-Coptère ?
negan
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 07:45 PM
fini depuis un moment ce malade
skk
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 08:15 PM
negan
ouroboros4
lexomyl
Il est génial mais si vous avez mieux, balancez!
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 08:31 PM
Disons que c'était marrant au début, ça tourne en rond à un moment donné.
lexomyl
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 08:45 PM
skk
Y'a pas à avoir ''mieux', c'est pas la question, juste que pas besoin d'un con dont la sémantique tourne autour de poil/bite/couille pour parler de jv tout ça à base montage épileptique, surtout que ce random a passé la trentaine bordel.
Il y a d'autre façon d'aborder les tests de jeu, je n'aime pas qu'on débilise les gens, qu'on flatte les pires instincts et les bas QI.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Il y a d'autre façon d'aborder les tests de jeu, je n'aime pas qu'on débilise les gens, qu'on flatte les pires instincts et les bas QI.