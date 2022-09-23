profile
The Last of Us : PART 1
3
name : The Last of Us : PART 1
platform : PC
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-infiltration
suzukube
suzukube
Je crois que Sheshounet a adoré The Last of Us Part 1 !


Jouez à One Punch Man The Strongest en cliquant ici: https://bit.ly/OPMSheshounet n'oubliez pas le code OPMTS

Elie-Coptère
    posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:00 PM by suzukube
    comments (8)
    victornewman posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:14 PM
    c'est qui ça encore ??!
    lexomyl posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:18 PM
    victornewman Un mongol qui peut pas s'empêcher de se mettre un doigt pour parler de jv parce que c'est drôôôle !
    ouroboros4 posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:33 PM
    Au début je l’aimais bien mais son humour bite-couille devient lourd.
    suzukube posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:40 PM
    ouroboros4 Elie-Coptère ?
    negan posted the 09/23/2022 at 07:45 PM
    fini depuis un moment ce malade
    skk posted the 09/23/2022 at 08:15 PM
    negan ouroboros4 lexomyl Il est génial mais si vous avez mieux, balancez!
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/23/2022 at 08:31 PM
    Disons que c'était marrant au début, ça tourne en rond à un moment donné.
    lexomyl posted the 09/23/2022 at 08:45 PM
    skk Y'a pas à avoir ''mieux', c'est pas la question, juste que pas besoin d'un con dont la sémantique tourne autour de poil/bite/couille pour parler de jv tout ça à base montage épileptique, surtout que ce random a passé la trentaine bordel.

    Il y a d'autre façon d'aborder les tests de jeu, je n'aime pas qu'on débilise les gens, qu'on flatte les pires instincts et les bas QI.
