1 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 29,006 (177,392)2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 21,661 (573,658 )3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,520 (4,722,091)4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,109 (2,708,451)5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,401 (802,962)6 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,082 (3,211,760)7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,742 (4,924,759)8 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 4,481 (140,547)9 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 4,399 (127,817)10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,121 (7,285,796)11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,783 (995,799)12 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 3,507 (66,857)13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,188 (2,677,264)14 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,113 (200,977)15 [NSW] KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (Bandai Namco, 07/07/22) – 2,607 (12,209)16 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,404 (2,052,373)17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,382 (996,065)18 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 2,209 (2,271,345)19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1,800 (4,099,336)20 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,752 (4,354,618 )21 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,549 (80,445)22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,511 (1,060,484)23 [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18 ) – 1,354 (992,370)24 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,338 (2,568,395)25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,309 (1,189,859)27 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,275 (210,438 )28 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,234 (271,265)29 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,173 (213,775)30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,150 (1,226,670)Oui un grand chelem de Nintendo, 30 titres tous sur switch.les temps sont très dur et on peut penser que cela sera encore la même chose la semaine prochaine.Outre le fait qu'on note une seule nouveauté qui entre dans ce top c'est la disparition de GT7 qui arrivait à se faufiler régulièrement ces derniers temps.