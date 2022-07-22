profile
TOP 30 Japon - 100% N
1 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 29,006 (177,392)
2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 21,661 (573,658 )
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,520 (4,722,091)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,109 (2,708,451)
5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,401 (802,962)
6 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,082 (3,211,760)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,742 (4,924,759)
8 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 4,481 (140,547)
9 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 4,399 (127,817)
10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,121 (7,285,796)
11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,783 (995,799)
12 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 3,507 (66,857)
13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,188 (2,677,264)
14 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,113 (200,977)
15 [NSW] KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (Bandai Namco, 07/07/22) – 2,607 (12,209)
16 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,404 (2,052,373)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,382 (996,065)
18 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 2,209 (2,271,345)
19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1,800 (4,099,336)
20 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,752 (4,354,618 )
21 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,549 (80,445)
22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,511 (1,060,484)
23 [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18 ) – 1,354 (992,370)
24 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,338 (2,568,395)
25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,309 (1,189,859)
26 [NSW] Chickip Dancers: Norinori Dance de Kokoro mo Odoru (Nippon Columbia, 07/14/22) – 1,278 (New)
27 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,275 (210,438 )
28 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,234 (271,265)
29 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,173 (213,775)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,150 (1,226,670)

Oui un grand chelem de Nintendo, 30 titres tous sur switch.
les temps sont très dur et on peut penser que cela sera encore la même chose la semaine prochaine.
Outre le fait qu'on note une seule nouveauté qui entre dans ce top c'est la disparition de GT7 qui arrivait à se faufiler régulièrement ces derniers temps.
    fretide posted the 07/22/2022 at 09:31 AM
    "Le football il a changé..."
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/22/2022 at 09:33 AM
    En 2021 c'est arrivé 3 fois cette situation.
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article460380.html
    Bientôt 3 titres qui dépasse le million
    Clubhouse Games : 51 Worldwide Classics 996,065
    Mario Party Superstars 995,799
    Kirby : Star Allies 992,370
    wilhelm posted the 07/22/2022 at 09:37 AM
    Ring Fit Adventure en 6ème position et 3,2 millions d'unités vendues au total... étonnant pour le Japon.
    zekk posted the 07/22/2022 at 09:44 AM
    c'est sur qu'avec l'arrivée de Life a life et de Xenoblade 3, ça ne va pas arranger les choses.

    Il a que Soul hacker 2 que je vois faire une petit incursion dans le mois qui suit
    kidicarus posted the 07/22/2022 at 09:56 AM
    zekk Même si j'espère que Live A live se vende, je ne suis pas sûr qu'il fasse des étincelles. Par contre, Xéno se doit de faire mieux que les précédents; ou pas pour qu'ils se tournent vers une nouvelle licence ou qu'ils me donnent mon remake ++ de Disaster
    newtechnix posted the 07/22/2022 at 10:12 AM
    les prochains MILLION Seller:
    -Mario Party Superstars prochain million seller (995,799).
    -Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (996,065).
    -Kirby: Star Allies (992,370).

    Mario Strikers: Battle League (66,857) galère de ouf.
    Quand on voit eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 de Konami (200,977), on se dit que Konami manque l'occasion incroyable de sortir son PES sur Switch.
    newtechnix posted the 07/22/2022 at 10:17 AM
    nicolasgourry +1 tu m'as devancé
    legato posted the 07/22/2022 at 10:47 AM
    Minecraft increvable le meilleur coup de Microsoft
    wu posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:11 AM
    Le Japon c'est Nintendo et quoi que l'on disent, les jeux jap vont de plus en plus être majoritairement chez Nintendo. Depuis la Wii, sa se ressent fortement et toutes les grosses production passeront a un moment donnée chez eux.

    Sony a du multiplateforme grace au marché euro et usa. Mais c'est pas dis que ca va durer.
    guiguif posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:27 AM
    wu Depuis la Wii, sa se ressent fortement La Wii n'a jamais été un frein aux productions japonaise ambitieuses sur PS360 tout comme la Switch n'a pas été un frein aux productions japonaise ambitieuses sur PS4, au pire elle a reçu des portages downgradés ou des versions CLOUD.

    Puis bon "depuis la Wii"... ya eu la Wii U qui a fait fuir tout le monde et c'est pas dit que la prochaine console de Nintendo n'ai pas le meme destin, ayant demontré au passage que le vrai publique Nintendo n'etait pas si enorme qu'on le croyait malgrés les 100M de Wii vendu
