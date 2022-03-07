profile
Papy Grenier Hitman !
Aujourd'hui Papy va nous raconter la fois ou il était un Tueur a Gage Chauve. C'était en 2016.

Gamekyo n'était pas encore une agence gouvernemental Alien à l'époque.

    yukilin
    posted the 07/03/2022 at 03:07 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (3)
    yanissou posted the 07/03/2022 at 03:57 PM
    excellent
    yukilin posted the 07/03/2022 at 04:19 PM
    très bien!
    zenkaizer posted the 07/03/2022 at 04:23 PM
    La fin est épic
