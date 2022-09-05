profile
Last of us Remake : Démo UE5 magnifique !


Ce magnifique travail est réalisé par un fan et c'est sublime. Même si ce n'est pas un remake que j'attends spécialement, ça fait envie.
    posted the 05/09/2022 at 09:42 AM by malcomz
    comments
    torotoro59 posted the 05/09/2022 at 09:52 AM
    Moi je prend
    midomashakil posted the 05/09/2022 at 09:55 AM
    je vois que les fan travaille plus dur que les développeur sur cette gen
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/09/2022 at 09:57 AM
    midomashakil pas juste cette gen' mais depuis toujours.
    midomashakil posted the 05/09/2022 at 10:15 AM
    marcelpatulacci OUI
    flom posted the 05/09/2022 at 10:25 AM
    Ca reste des natures mortes.... Un jeu video cs s des animations, des collisions et un debugage. Là c est juste du modelisme
