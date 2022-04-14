profile
TOP Japan
SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 59,960 (550,966)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,312 (4,554,586)
3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,580 (2,595,462)
4 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 8,548 (2,216,676)
5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,064 (4,840,518 )
6 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 6,190 (323,804)
7 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,534 (933,351)
8 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,114 (1,998,774)
9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,040 (3,117,477)
10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,556 (7,230,055)

aucune surprise, pas vraiment de grosse nouveauté cette semaine.
Le retour du roi Animal Crossing dans le top 10
Kirby rajoute 60 000 pour son premier demi-million
Elden Ring se maintien dans le top 10

HARDWARE
Switch: 61,162
PlayStation 5: 11,224
Xbox : 4,068
PlayStation 4: 14

Semaine plutôt faible
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/14/2022 at 02:27 PM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 04/14/2022 at 03:08 PM
    y a plus la 3DS ?
    newtechnix posted the 04/14/2022 at 03:23 PM
    e3ologue non, mais il reste la 2DS:

    New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 194 (1,184,843)
    kujiraldine posted the 04/14/2022 at 04:02 PM
    Purée! Ce Mario Kart est juste increvable!... à l'internationnal! Franchement, ça force le respect.
    Ce qui est intéressant, c'est que le seul jeu non Switch du top est plutôt orienté hardcore gamer: Elden Ring. Est ce que les souls sont devenus "grand public" ou il y a encore masse de gros joueurs qui ne l'avaient pas pris le jour J ?
    psxbox posted the 04/14/2022 at 04:10 PM
    Nintendo en force
