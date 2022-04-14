SOFTWARE1 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 59,960 (550,966)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,312 (4,554,586)3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,580 (2,595,462)4 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 8,548 (2,216,676)5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,064 (4,840,518 )6 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 6,190 (323,804)7 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,534 (933,351)8 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,114 (1,998,774)9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,040 (3,117,477)10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,556 (7,230,055)aucune surprise, pas vraiment de grosse nouveauté cette semaine.Le retour du roi Animal Crossing dans le top 10Kirby rajoute 60 000 pour son premier demi-millionElden Ring se maintien dans le top 10HARDWARESwitch: 61,162PlayStation 5: 11,224Xbox : 4,068PlayStation 4: 14Semaine plutôt faible