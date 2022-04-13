¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The Ascent
name : The Ascent
platform : PC
editor : Curve Digital
developer : Neon Giant
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
suzukube
Likers
suzukube
[DF] The Ascent PS5 vs Xbox Series X

The Ascent





これまでXboxコンソール専用だったThe Ascentが、ついにPlayStation 4/PlayStation 5の全コンソールで利用できるようになりました。Oliver Mackenzieがすべてのバージョンをテストし、Xboxの体験版と比較する。The Ascent はもう1年前の作品かもしれないが、プレイステーションへの移植は素晴らしく、ゲーム自体もチェックする価値が十分にある。


Formerly an Xbox console exclusive, The Ascent is finally available for all PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 consoles. Oliver Mackenzie tests all versions, stacking them up against the Xbox experience. The Ascent might now be a year old - but the port to PlayStation is excellent and the game itself is well worth checking out.


Anciennement une exclusivité Xbox, The Ascent est enfin disponible sur toutes les consoles PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5. Oliver Mackenzie teste toutes les versions, en les comparant à l'expérience Xbox. The Ascent a peut-être un an, mais le portage sur PlayStation est excellent et le jeu lui-même mérite d'être découvert.


- Chute de framerate jusqu'à 54 fps sur Xbox Series X et sur PS5.
- Définition de 3200x2800 sur PS5.
- Définition de 2540x1440 sur PS for pro.
- Définition de 1600x900 sur PS4.
    posted the 04/13/2022 at 12:42 AM by suzukube
