suzukube > blog
all
Scarlet Nexus : Un mode TRES FACILE enfin disponible !


Moi et de nombreux joueurs allons enfin pouvoir reprendre l'aventure ! Peut-être l'occasion pour vous de donner sa chance à ce titre ?

Bonus :

Imagine 4K 60 fps
J'déconne
Mais imagine quand même
    posted the 03/31/2022 at 02:59 AM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    losz posted the 03/31/2022 at 03:14 AM
    Déjà le mode normal il y a zéro difficulté, j'imagine même pas le very easy.
    isora posted the 03/31/2022 at 03:32 AM
    Le jeu était dur ?
    serve posted the 03/31/2022 at 03:36 AM
    isora

    Pas du tout en mode normal du moins c'était vraiment simple.
    julianf posted the 03/31/2022 at 04:14 AM
    Pourquoi, le jeu était dur ???
    Vu qu’il y a longtemps que je l’ai fini… je ne me rappel pas avoir rencontré la moindre difficulté …
    hizoka posted the 03/31/2022 at 04:47 AM
    Ils auraient mieux fait de mettre un patch pour rendre la narration moins chiante....
