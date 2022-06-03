profile
Chocobo GP
name : Chocobo GP
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : course
Chocobo GP sort cette semaine, allez-vous l'acheter ?
Le Mario Kart Killer sort Jeudi sur Switch, allez-vous l'acheter ?

1/ Oui Day One
2/ LOL
3/ J'attends d'avoir la Switch ou un portage ailleurs
4/ Quand il aura baissé de prix
5/ Autre reponse

    posted the 03/06/2022 at 10:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    liberty posted the 03/06/2022 at 10:38 PM
    6/Je vais tester la version F2P
    leonsilverburg posted the 03/06/2022 at 10:40 PM
    4/ à 20€ pas plus et là actuellement c'est l'avalanche de gros hits !
    fan2jeux posted the 03/06/2022 at 10:42 PM
    2
    metroidvania posted the 03/06/2022 at 10:54 PM
    5/ qcqcptf
    e3ologue posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:00 PM
    5/ on va d'abord test la version gratuite
    drockspace posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:17 PM
    Lolilol
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:18 PM
    Kweh ?
    akinen posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:44 PM
    hyoga57 posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:47 PM
    Je le prendrais quand il sortira sur un autre support...
    fuji posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:48 PM
    Jv ltipiak et on verra apres s'il est bon
    randyofmana posted the 03/06/2022 at 11:50 PM
    5/ J'attends de pouvoir tester la version Lite, ainsi que les retours des gens, tout ça... Il me tente bien, mais j'ai peur de pas avoir trop le temps pour ça :/
