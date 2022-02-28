profile
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Elden Ring Decouverte
Hello à tous !
Voici la 1ere vidéo d'une longue série sur Youtube
Je joue phophète et DEX
Bon visionnage !
    posted the 02/28/2022 at 08:19 PM by misterwhite
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 02/28/2022 at 08:43 PM
    Arf je me tâte tellement, mais j'arrive pas à sauter le pas
    martymcfly posted the 02/28/2022 at 08:53 PM
    e3ologue saute le! Tu vas prendre cher les 2 premières heures. Mais après c’est une telle merveille!! Je suis devenu totalement accro c’est incroyable. Je n’arrive plus à lâcher la manette. Pourtant je n’ai jamais été fan des jeux de From! Mais bordel qu’est ce que ça déboite!!
    e3ologue posted the 02/28/2022 at 08:57 PM
    martymcfly à chaque fois je me dis qu'il faudrait, mais a chaque fois ça fait un jeu de plus à faire, c'est l'enfer
    keiku posted the 02/28/2022 at 09:32 PM
    j'adore voir ceux qui débute sur le jeu, leur premières découvertes et leurs premières mort
    rbz posted the 02/28/2022 at 09:59 PM
    martymcfly pas que les 2 premières heure . Faut pas mentir sur la cam.
    Déjà ça me fais tripper de voir que seulement 20 pourcent des joueurs sur Steam ont passé le boss 1
