all
GT7 vs GT Sport : Le big comparatif


J'ai eu la flemme de faire une vidéo comparative des 2 jeux, et paf ! Cycu1 a eu la superbe idée d'en faire un de 15 minutes ! Enjoy... et vivement le 25 mars prochain !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    colibrie
    posted the 02/04/2022 at 04:29 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    kratoszeus posted the 02/04/2022 at 04:53 AM
    15 minutes trop long !
    lamap posted the 02/04/2022 at 04:55 AM
    Mon sexe a grandi de 3cm.
    kratoszeus posted the 02/04/2022 at 04:55 AM
    Sacré gap sur la modélisation des voitures, les reflets et détails sont 7largement au dessus pour GT7
    eyrtz posted the 02/04/2022 at 04:57 AM
    Il ne sort pas le 4 Mars? Vivement le mois prochain !
