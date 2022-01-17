accueil
profile
name :
Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Crystal Dynamics
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
profile
179
guiguif
Akihiko Yoshida (FF12/14, Nier Automata...) dessine Lara Croft
Apres Yoshitaka Amano, c'est Akihiko Yoshida, autre star de chez Square-Enix qui fut derriere le chara design de Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy 12 et 14, Vagrant Story, Nier Automata ou encore Bravely Default, qui nous dessine Lara Croft.
https://twitter.com/tombraider/status/1483179378955538435/photo/1
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
yanissou
,
opthomas
posted the 01/17/2022 at 09:42 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
liberty
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:45 PM
Son style est trop beau ! D'ailleurs Square devrait utiliser certains licences occidentales et en faire des jeux Japonais. Un petit RPG action Tomb Raider !
masharu
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:50 PM
Propre
ptitnours
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:51 PM
Il bosse sur nier reincarnation aussi en ce moment, les design sont vraiment top pour certain
!
wickette
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:56 PM
vraiment pas mal, très fidèle à lui même, je regarde ma pochette FF XII, pleins de similarités
shambala93
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:01 PM
Dommage que dans les récents jeux, je ne ressens pas totalement la patte de ses dessins.
sora78
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:02 PM
51love
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:03 PM
zekk
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:04 PM
51love
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:08 PM
C'est moi ou on retrouve un peu la meme tête de furet de Kaine dans Nier remake?
victorsagat
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:30 PM
Super
cladstrife59
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:31 PM
Classe j'aime beaucoup.
frionel
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:33 PM
Je lis Nier automata FF12 dans le titre, mon esprit s'intrigue et BAM, je vois écris Lara Croft à côté.
frionel
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 10:35 PM
liberty
Un jeu occidental devrait rester dans son plus pur esprit occidental. Je vois pas pourquoi faire ça. C'est déjà beaucoup de voir par exemple un DMC 5 trop, mais trop réaliste sur le design. Pour autant, je n'aimerai pas jouer un Tomb Rider japonisé. Le respect de l'un ou de l'autre style reste mutuel.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
