JDG deviens Youtubeur ! (Youtuber's Life 2)
[Attendez c'est pas déjà son boulot ?

    posted the 01/15/2022 at 05:13 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (7)
    cliana posted the 01/15/2022 at 05:32 PM
    Boulot
    wickette posted the 01/15/2022 at 05:48 PM
    cliana oui boulot: tu as ton entreprise, tu gères les sponsos tu écris ton contenu,…c’est pas la fête crois pas, c’est cool il doit s’amuser avec son boulot mais ça reste un boulot avec un vrai travail derrière
    suzukube posted the 01/15/2022 at 06:02 PM
    wickette Ah ça, lui c'est une sacrée machine d'ailleurs, je l'admire beaucoup ^^ ! C'est dur de fédérer une communauté et de gérer sa chaine et son entreprise !
    wilhelm posted the 01/15/2022 at 06:12 PM
    Tiens, ça l'ennuie plus ?
    shambala93 posted the 01/15/2022 at 06:26 PM
    suzukube
    Faut être bon pour que ça marche
    jozen15 posted the 01/15/2022 at 06:41 PM
    wickette C'est un site de boomer gamekyo,il ne faut pas s'attendre à mieux quand on parle youtube tkt et ignore, ils sont gentils en vrai.
    colt posted the 01/15/2022 at 07:52 PM
    je peux plus le supporter celui là
