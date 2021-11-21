Hop là ! Voici ma petite sélection de jeux en promo sur le Microsoft StoreFAR CRY®6 | Xbox à 48.99 €Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Xbox à 45.49 €Control Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Xbox à 11.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)Riders Republic™ | Xbox à 48.99 €Tales of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox à 48.99 €Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox à 34.99 €SCARLET NEXUS | Xbox à 41.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Xbox à 5.99 €Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox à 24.49 €Lost Judgment | Xbox à 41,99 €NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition | Xbox à 9.49 €Immortals Fenyx Rising™ | Xbox à 24,49 €A.O.T. 2 | Xbox à 34.99 €BioShock: The Collection | Xbox à 9.99 €Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Xbox à 15.99 €Burnout™ Paradise Remastered | Xbox à 4.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition | Xbox à 23.09 €Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered | Xbox à 19.99 €Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Édition Digitale Standard | Xbox à 34,99 €Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War | Xbox à 34.99 €CODE VEIN | Xbox à 13,99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time | Xbox à 34.99 €DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox à 21.24 €TEKKEN 7 | Xbox à 9.99 €MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE | Xbox à 9.99 €ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 | Xbox à 9.99 €SOULCALIBUR VI | Xbox à 10,49 €DIRT 5 Year One Edition | Xbox à 28,99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ | Xbox à 10.49 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)Far Cry Primal | Xbox à 9.89 €Far Cry® New Dawn | Xbox à 13.49 €Ghostrunner | Xbox à 11.99 €JUMP FORCE | Xbox à 10.49 €Just Cause 3 | Xbox à 3.99 €Just Cause 4 – Édition Gold | Xbox à 11.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)Mafia: Trilogy | Xbox à 29.99 €Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | Xbox à 34.99 €MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 | Xbox à 23.09 €Project Cars | Xbox à 3.74 €RACCOON CITY EDITION | Xbox à 26.39 €Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy | Xbox à 19.99 € (ou moins de 6 € par épisode séparément)Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | Xbox à 7.99 €The Crew® 2 | Xbox à 9.99 €Titanfall™ 2 | Xbox à 4.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox à 16.49 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)Avez-vous trouvé des petites perles de votre côté ?