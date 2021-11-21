Hop là ! Voici ma petite sélection de jeux en promo sur le Microsoft Store !
FAR CRY®6 | Xbox à 48.99 €
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Xbox à 45.49 €
Control Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Xbox à 11.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)
Riders Republic™ | Xbox à 48.99 €
Tales of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox à 48.99 €
Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox à 34.99 €
SCARLET NEXUS | Xbox à 41.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Xbox à 5.99 €
Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox à 24.49 €
Lost Judgment | Xbox à 41,99 €
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition | Xbox à 9.49 €
Immortals Fenyx Rising™ | Xbox à 24,49 €
A.O.T. 2 | Xbox à 34.99 €
BioShock: The Collection | Xbox à 9.99 €
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Xbox à 15.99 €
Burnout™ Paradise Remastered | Xbox à 4.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition | Xbox à 23.09 €
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered | Xbox à 19.99 €
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Édition Digitale Standard | Xbox à 34,99 €
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War | Xbox à 34.99 €
CODE VEIN | Xbox à 13,99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)
Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time | Xbox à 34.99 €
DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox à 21.24 €
TEKKEN 7 | Xbox à 9.99 €
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE | Xbox à 9.99 €
ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 | Xbox à 9.99 €
SOULCALIBUR VI | Xbox à 10,49 €
DIRT 5 Year One Edition | Xbox à 28,99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ | Xbox à 10.49 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)
Far Cry Primal | Xbox à 9.89 €
Far Cry® New Dawn | Xbox à 13.49 €
Ghostrunner | Xbox à 11.99 €
JUMP FORCE | Xbox à 10.49 €
Just Cause 3 | Xbox à 3.99 €
Just Cause 4 – Édition Gold | Xbox à 11.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass)
Mafia: Trilogy | Xbox à 29.99 €
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | Xbox à 34.99 €
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 | Xbox à 23.09 €
Project Cars | Xbox à 3.74 €
RACCOON CITY EDITION | Xbox à 26.39 €
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy | Xbox à 19.99 € (ou moins de 6 € par épisode séparément)
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | Xbox à 7.99 €
The Crew® 2 | Xbox à 9.99 €
Titanfall™ 2 | Xbox à 4.99 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox à 16.49 € (+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
Avez-vous trouvé des petites perles de votre côté ?
Vive le store argentin