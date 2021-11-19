¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Fortnite
10
name : Fortnite
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Epic Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
suzukube
Les lobby Fortnite en 2021... [+ Collab' Ghostbusters]


Kudos to BananeRpz

C'était juste pour vous annoncer que la collab Ghostbusters continue avec l'ajout de la musique officielle !



Toute la boutique est aux couleurs de Ghostbusters, ça fait plaisir ^^ !

    tags : jeux vidéo battle royale fortnite 2021 call of duty vanguard fifa 22 battlefield 2042 nba 2k22
    posted the 11/19/2021 at 01:26 AM by suzukube
