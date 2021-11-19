accueil
Gamer since 1984
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Les lobby Fortnite en 2021... [+ Collab' Ghostbusters]
C'était juste pour vous annoncer que la collab Ghostbusters continue avec l'ajout de la musique officielle !
Toute la boutique est aux couleurs de Ghostbusters, ça fait plaisir ^^ !
tags :
jeux vidéo
battle royale
fortnite
2021
call of duty vanguard
fifa 22
battlefield 2042
nba 2k22
posted the 11/19/2021 at 01:26 AM by suzukube
