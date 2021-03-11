“I want you to hear from me personally that I have made the decision to step away from co-leading Blizzard Entertainment and will transition to a new position before departing ABK at the end of the year,” Oneal wrote today. “I am doing this not because I am without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite. ... This energy has inspired me to step out and explore how I can do more to have games and diversity intersect, and hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard (and other studios) as well.”

Arrivée en août dernier pour co-diriger Blizzard avec Mike Ybarra, Jen Oneal perdra son poste d'ici la fin de l'année.