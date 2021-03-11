¯\_(ツ)_/¯
all
Blizzard perd sa "co-directrice"
Arrivée en août dernier pour co-diriger Blizzard avec Mike Ybarra, Jen Oneal perdra son poste d'ici la fin de l'année.



“I want you to hear from me personally that I have made the decision to step away from co-leading Blizzard Entertainment and will transition to a new position before departing ABK at the end of the year,” Oneal wrote today. “I am doing this not because I am without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite. ... This energy has inspired me to step out and explore how I can do more to have games and diversity intersect, and hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard (and other studios) as well.”
Kotaku - https://kotaku.com/blizzard-is-already-losing-its-first-female-studio-co-h-1847985147
    posted the 11/03/2021 at 06:21 PM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 11/03/2021 at 06:25 PM
    ABK signifie Activision Blizzard King pour ceux qui se posent la question
    yanissou posted the 11/03/2021 at 06:37 PM
    ça sent l'atterrissage en urgence pour blizzard , la chute est bientôt terminé
    suzukube posted the 11/03/2021 at 06:57 PM
    J'voulais faire un article sur Crab Game moi c'est plus fun https://youtu.be/eHsIvXz6ryc
    5120x2880 posted the 11/03/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Yanissou Ils ont pas survécu au blizzard.
    altendorf posted the 11/03/2021 at 07:06 PM
    Grosse restructuration en approche
    ducknsexe posted the 11/03/2021 at 07:19 PM
    Pas grave elle pourra toujours se reconvertir dans un salon de coiffure
    armtrigger posted the 11/03/2021 at 07:28 PM
    ça sent le sapin sans mauvais jeu de mots et puis avec toutes ces histoires de delires , harcelements etc...putain le JV est en roue libre dans certaines entreprises...
    namiswan posted the 11/03/2021 at 07:38 PM
    Activision-blizzard va apparemment changer de non aussi du gros changement à prévoir pour 2022
    yanissou posted the 11/03/2021 at 08:05 PM
    5120x2880 elle est bien trouvé celle là
