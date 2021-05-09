¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
112
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2269
visites since opening : 3200678
suzukube > blog
all
La petite Pelle et l'actu Xbox Series / PS5 de la semaine



Pas taper.

Bisous et bon début de semaine à tous

Abonnez-vous : https://twitter.com/LaPetitePelle/
La Petite Pelle - https://twitter.com/LaPetitePelle/status/1434411061197877248/photo/2
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/05/2021 at 10:43 PM by suzukube
    comments (11)
    alexkidd posted the 09/05/2021 at 10:51 PM
    midomashakil posted the 09/05/2021 at 10:51 PM
    ouroboros4 posted the 09/05/2021 at 10:57 PM
    Sans rire c'est un peu ça en vrai
    hizoka posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:13 PM
    Ben en même temps c'est un peu vrai. La dernière info intéréssante coté xbox c'est du matos et si Sony amène de l'exclu comme il a été annoncé (on va en "perdre la tête" si mes souvenirs sont bons) ça va faire mal à la SX
    aiolia081 posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:19 PM
    Il était beaucoup moins présent sur les réseaux dernièrement, non ?
    suzukube posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:22 PM
    aiolia081 Exact, mais il travaille toujours pour JVCom !
    shigerumawa posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:39 PM
    j'avais lu pelforth, j'ai du lire trop vite..
    suzukube posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:43 PM
    shigerumawa arrête la bière poto
    shigerumawa posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:50 PM
    suzukube petite pelle.. pelle forte.. pardon.
    axlenz posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:51 PM
    shigerumawa NUL
    shigerumawa posted the 09/05/2021 at 11:54 PM
    axlenz 2/10 au moins ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo