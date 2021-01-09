¯\_(ツ)_/¯
all
Steam Deck : Des concurrents déjà dispos sur le Marché.
Linus a fait une vidéo super interessante, mais j'ai la flemme de résumer.

En gros y'a GPD qui propose des trucs sympas.

    posted the 09/01/2021 at 10:48 PM by suzukube
