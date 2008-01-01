accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
articles :
546
visites since opening :
658870
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
A la découverte de GRIME
Amis fans des Metroidvania mais aussi des Souls Like, voici Grim, un jeu indépendant prometteur sur lequel s'est jeté notre grand spécialiste Iglou.
Sortie prévu le 02 aout
Bon visionnage.
La chaine
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YTY06D5-zY&t=18s
tags :
découverte
metroidvania
grime
soulslike
posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:38 PM by
obi69
