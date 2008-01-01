profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 546
visites since opening : 658870
obi69 > blog
all
A la découverte de GRIME


Amis fans des Metroidvania mais aussi des Souls Like, voici Grim, un jeu indépendant prometteur sur lequel s'est jeté notre grand spécialiste Iglou.

Sortie prévu le 02 aout

Bon visionnage.
La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YTY06D5-zY&t=18s
    tags : découverte metroidvania grime soulslike
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:38 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo