1 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 159,089 (New)

2 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 107,319 (New)

3 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 32,111 (169,787)

4 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 20,711 (127,308 )

5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,164 (2,694,102)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,565 (2,056,556)

7 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 10,634 (168,387)

8 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 10,339 (139,787)

9 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,945 (3,919,253)

10 [NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (D3 Publisher, 07/15/21) – 9,379 (New)

11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 8,661 (2,269,857)

12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,022 (4,340,598 )

13 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 6,674 (194,179)

14 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 6,323 (811,687)

15 [NSW] Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Shindemo Akiramezu ni Tsuyoku Narinasai. Yuusha Tai ga Maou wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu. (Experience, 07/15/21) – 5,754 (New)

16 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,493 (6,825,157)

17 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 4,733 (1,934,057)

18 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 4,347 (2,289,813)

19 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,141 (4,084,146)

20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,063 (747,605)

21 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,062 (3,900,982)

22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,485 (1,839,423)

23 [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 2,892 (58,462)

24 [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 2,351 (72,727)

25 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,226 (121,276)

26 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 2,189 (259,052)

27 [PS4] Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco, 06/24/21) – 2,119 (31,665)

28 [NSW] Spelunker HD Deluxe (Tozai Games, 07/15/21) – 1,927 (New)

29 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,878 (115,141)

30 [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch (Nippon Columbia, 07/01/21) – 1,730 (9,100)