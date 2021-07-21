profile
Putain que c'est beau...
J'ai reçu ça aujourd'hui en cadeau :



JE LES ADORE !

D'autres pièces de la même créatrice :





















































https://www.facebook.com/soniahmc76
Sa page - https://www.facebook.com/soniahmc76
    tags : retrogaming point and click perles hana
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shima, hanackil, cosmo777, idd
    posted the 07/21/2021 at 05:56 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    vfries posted the 07/21/2021 at 06:09 PM
    C'est facile à faire, mon fils m'en fait de temps en temps.
    zephon posted the 07/21/2021 at 06:13 PM
    chelou le son goku super guerrier
    mtkaragorn posted the 07/21/2021 at 06:44 PM
    Les persos Lucas Arts cartonnent
    nyseko posted the 07/21/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Hmm ça m'as l'air bien pixelisé tout ça, ça manque de DLSS.
