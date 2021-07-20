profile
Juste un petit rappel
c'est aujourd'hui a 22h20 qu'on aura droit au demo technique d'unreal 5 de la part du 'The Coalition'
    posted the 07/20/2021 at 01:58 PM by midomashakil
    comments (5)
    victornewman posted the 07/20/2021 at 02:03 PM
    octobar posted the 07/20/2021 at 02:19 PM
    victornewman osekour
    playstation2008 posted the 07/20/2021 at 03:03 PM
    Gears 6 ou rien
    jowy14 posted the 07/20/2021 at 03:34 PM
    J’espère une présentation qui en mette plein la vue. Cet UE 5 à vraiment l’air top. Vivement que les studios y passent en masse pour nous fournir de bons petits jeux next gen
    cail2 posted the 07/20/2021 at 03:48 PM
