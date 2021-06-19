accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
513
513
visites since opening :
617058
617058
obi69
> blog
[Débat] Quel matos pour jouer au Retro Gaming?
Pour la beauté des couleurs, des formes, des arrondis : quel matos utilisez vous jouer au Retro Gaming?
Notre sujet sur les consoles Analogue Interactive
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/consoles-analogue-t575.php?postdays=0&postorder=asc&start=0
tags :
débat
retrogaming
gameforever.fr
posted the 06/19/2021 at 09:46 AM by
obi69
obi69
comments (
5
)
5
)
iglooo
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 10:00 AM
Une SNES Mini
ioop
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 10:18 AM
Sega Mega Drive Mini
+ ajouts de jeux de ma part :
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article444811.html
game & watch (ma femme)
raspberry ??
syoshu
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 10:39 AM
Sur TFT, je trouve que le rendu est agréable. J'ai toujours préféré les écrans mat et c'est moins agressif pour les yeux dans le cas où on jouerait plus pres de l'ecran
ioop
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 10:44 AM
d'ailleurs question : si je veux streamer des jeux de la mega drive mini, avec un appareil de capture c'est possible ?
balf
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 10:58 AM
Je joue à mes jeux psx sur ps3 en désactivant le lissage sur un écran LCD, et le résultat est fort impressionnant, j’adore quoi
par contre les jeux ps2 sur ps3 au secours
avec ou sans lissage c’est ultra moche
