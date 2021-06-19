profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 513
visites since opening : 617058
[Débat] Quel matos pour jouer au Retro Gaming?


Pour la beauté des couleurs, des formes, des arrondis : quel matos utilisez vous jouer au Retro Gaming?
Notre sujet sur les consoles Analogue Interactive - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/consoles-analogue-t575.php?postdays=0&postorder=asc&start=0
    posted the 06/19/2021 at 09:46 AM by obi69
    comments (5)
    iglooo posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:00 AM
    Une SNES Mini
    ioop posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:18 AM
    Sega Mega Drive Mini + ajouts de jeux de ma part : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article444811.html

    game & watch (ma femme)

    raspberry ??
    syoshu posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:39 AM
    Sur TFT, je trouve que le rendu est agréable. J'ai toujours préféré les écrans mat et c'est moins agressif pour les yeux dans le cas où on jouerait plus pres de l'ecran
    ioop posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:44 AM
    d'ailleurs question : si je veux streamer des jeux de la mega drive mini, avec un appareil de capture c'est possible ?
    balf posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:58 AM
    Je joue à mes jeux psx sur ps3 en désactivant le lissage sur un écran LCD, et le résultat est fort impressionnant, j’adore quoi par contre les jeux ps2 sur ps3 au secours avec ou sans lissage c’est ultra moche
