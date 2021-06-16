Hello
!
Voici une petite liste des jeux qui ont été annoncé lors de cet E3 2021 - excepté les jeux indépendant des show obscure, ça devenait ingérable ^^' !
E3 Showcase
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Début 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Metal Slug Tactics | – | PC
Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Automne 2021 | PS5
Jurassic World Evolution 2 | 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Salt and Sacrifice | 2022 | PS4, PS5
Bloodhunt | 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
The Anacrusis | Automne 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Planet of Lana | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Two Point Campus | – | PC
Ubisoft
Rocksmith+ | – | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Just Dance 2022 | November 4, 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 | Switch
Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora | 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Microsoft / Bethesda
Contraband | – | Xbox Series X/S
A Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Slime Rancher 2 | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Shredders | Décembre 2021 | Xbox Series X/S
Replaced | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022 | Xbox, PC
Forza Horizon 5 | 9 novembre 2021 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Redfall | Eté 2022 | Xbox Series X/S, PC
Square Enix
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | 2022 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Guardians of the Galaxy | 26 octobre 2021 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | 2021 | iPhone, Android
Nintendo
Cruis’n Blast | Automne 2021 | Switch
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | 5 octobre 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Mario Party Superstars | 29 octobre 2021 | Switch
Metroid Dread | 8 octobre 2021 | Switch
WarioWare: Get It Together | 10 septembre 2021 | Switch
Advance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp | 3 décembre 2021 | Switch
Zelda Game + Watch | 12 novembre 2021 | –
Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires | 2021 | Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S
Danganronpa: Decadence | 2021 | Nintendo Switch
Tony Hawk 1 + 2 | Eté 2021 | Nintendo Switch
-Forza 5
-Super Monkey Ball
-Metroid Dread
-Wario Ware peut être...
> et pourtant c'est eux qui ont montré le plus de nouveautés :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mzBdsaKj2I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Tjyrsa63CE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAYuVVjAQok
Ce sera day one, probablement sur PC.
Somerville aussi il me semble, lui aussi il m'a beaucoup plu !