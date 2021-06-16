HelloVoici une petite liste des jeux qui ont été annoncé lors de cet E3 2021 - excepté les jeux indépendant des show obscure, ça devenait ingérable ^^' !E3 ShowcaseTiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Début 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SMetal Slug Tactics | – | PCDeath Stranding Director’s Cut | Automne 2021 | PS5Jurassic World Evolution 2 | 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SSalt and Sacrifice | 2022 | PS4, PS5Bloodhunt | 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SThe Anacrusis | Automne 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SPlanet of Lana | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/STwo Point Campus | – | PCUbisoftRocksmith+ | – | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCJust Dance 2022 | November 4, 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SMario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 | SwitchAvatar: Frontiers Of Pandora | 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PCMicrosoft / BethesdaContraband | – | Xbox Series X/SA Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCSlime Rancher 2 | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCShredders | Décembre 2021 | Xbox Series X/SReplaced | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCEiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022 | Xbox, PCForza Horizon 5 | 9 novembre 2021 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCRedfall | Eté 2022 | Xbox Series X/S, PCSquare EnixStranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | 2022 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCGuardians of the Galaxy | 26 octobre 2021 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, SwitchHitman Sniper: The Shadows | 2021 | iPhone, AndroidNintendoCruis’n Blast | Automne 2021 | SwitchSuper Monkey Ball Banana Mania | 5 octobre 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCMario Party Superstars | 29 octobre 2021 | SwitchMetroid Dread | 8 octobre 2021 | SwitchWarioWare: Get It Together | 10 septembre 2021 | SwitchAdvance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp | 3 décembre 2021 | SwitchZelda Game + Watch | 12 novembre 2021 | –Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires | 2021 | Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X/SDanganronpa: Decadence | 2021 | Nintendo SwitchTony Hawk 1 + 2 | Eté 2021 | Nintendo Switch