all
Récap : Liste des jeux annoncés durant l'E3 2021
Hello !

Voici une petite liste des jeux qui ont été annoncé lors de cet E3 2021 - excepté les jeux indépendant des show obscure, ça devenait ingérable ^^' !



E3 Showcase
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Début 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Metal Slug Tactics | – | PC
Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Automne 2021 | PS5
Jurassic World Evolution 2 | 2022 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Salt and Sacrifice | 2022 | PS4, PS5
Bloodhunt | 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
The Anacrusis | Automne 2021 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Planet of Lana | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Two Point Campus | – | PC

Ubisoft
Rocksmith+ | – | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Just Dance 2022 | November 4, 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 | Switch
Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora | 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Microsoft / Bethesda
Contraband | – | Xbox Series X/S
A Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Slime Rancher 2 | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Shredders | Décembre 2021 | Xbox Series X/S
Replaced | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022 | Xbox, PC
Forza Horizon 5 | 9 novembre 2021 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Redfall | Eté 2022 | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Square Enix
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | 2022 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Guardians of the Galaxy | 26 octobre 2021 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | 2021 | iPhone, Android

Nintendo
Cruis’n Blast | Automne 2021 | Switch
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | 5 octobre 2021 | Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Mario Party Superstars | 29 octobre 2021 | Switch
Metroid Dread | 8 octobre 2021 | Switch
WarioWare: Get It Together | 10 septembre 2021 | Switch
Advance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp | 3 décembre 2021 | Switch
Zelda Game + Watch | 12 novembre 2021 | –
Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires | 2021 | Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S
Danganronpa: Decadence | 2021 | Nintendo Switch
Tony Hawk 1 + 2 | Eté 2021 | Nintendo Switch
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/e3-2021-liste-des-tous-les-nouveaux-jeux-annonces/
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aym
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:07 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:11 PM
    Moi ce qui me fait envie :

    -Forza 5
    -Super Monkey Ball
    -Metroid Dread
    -Wario Ware peut être...
    bennj posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:30 PM
    "excepté les jeux indépendant des show obscure"

    > et pourtant c'est eux qui ont montré le plus de nouveautés :
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mzBdsaKj2I
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Tjyrsa63CE
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAYuVVjAQok
    marcus62 posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:33 PM
    Planet of Lana et Replaced

    Ce sera day one, probablement sur PC.
    hizoka posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:44 PM
    marcus62 Replaced sera dans le GP donc oui c'est sur
    marcus62 posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:47 PM
    hizoka : Excellente nouvelle ça

    Somerville aussi il me semble, lui aussi il m'a beaucoup plu !
    hizoka posted the 06/16/2021 at 08:58 PM
    marcus62 Yes !
    aym posted the 06/16/2021 at 09:00 PM
    Merci .
    kikoo31 posted the 06/16/2021 at 09:00 PM
    beauf
    suzukube posted the 06/16/2021 at 09:02 PM
    bennj Je ne voulais pas d'une liste totalement illisible ! Mais tu peux faire une liste des jeux indés présentés ^^ !
    vfries posted the 06/16/2021 at 09:17 PM
    Rien de fou en nouveauté, clairement Sony a manqué à cet e3.
