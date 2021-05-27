profile
Unreal Engine 5 Demo vs RTX 3090

+-30 fps en 4K
    posted the 05/27/2021 at 02:59 AM by lamap
    comments (2)
    kratoszeus posted the 05/27/2021 at 04:02 AM
    c est plus fluide que dans la présentation officielle
    donpandemonium posted the 05/27/2021 at 05:08 AM
    Oh bordel... 30 fps sur une RTX 3090, c'est violent. Avec des chutes en dessous de 20 fps en plus. Oui bon d'accord. Je comprends mieux pourquoi c'est si joli. Pas à la portée de ceux qui ont ni next gen ni pc à 3000 euros à l'heure actuelle.
    Par contre c'est ultra prometteur pour l'avenir.
