Le plus grand ennemi de Resident Evil n'est pas celui que vous croyez.
Quel est le plus grand ennemi de la saga Resident Evil ? Dame Dimitrescu ? Cette vidéo répondra à votre question ^^ !



Bon dimanche à tous, je retourne sur RE8 moi (et Returnal, fichu Biome 5).
    posted the 05/09/2021 at 06:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    kroseur posted the 05/09/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Le plus grand c'est Malacoda de resident evil Revelation 24min39 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bJ9nHWg--g
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/09/2021 at 07:22 PM
    A fortiori erreur dans la vidéo, le plus grand ennemie de RE c'est...Capcom!
    L'immeuble Capcom a Osaka dépasse les 20m.
    opthomas posted the 05/09/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Et tout ça à cause d'un virus et bah.

    marcelpatulacci
    altendorf posted the 05/09/2021 at 07:42 PM
    marcelpatulacci
