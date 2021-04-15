profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
rider288
9
Likes
Likers
rider288
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 75
visites since opening : 102632
rider288 > blog
EA annonce F1 2021 avec une date de sortie.


Sortie le 16 Juillet
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/15/2021 at 03:08 PM by rider288
    comments (5)
    altendorf posted the 04/15/2021 at 03:14 PM
    Les grands débuts de Codemaster chez EA donc
    shockadelica posted the 04/15/2021 at 03:16 PM
    Maintenant que c est Ea qui commande , Ok peut espérer de la VR sur ce jeu
    suzukube posted the 04/15/2021 at 04:45 PM
    Rapide.
    lexiz posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:05 PM
    suzukube c est un jeu de f1.......
    bogsnake posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:33 PM
    Super on voit que dalle !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo