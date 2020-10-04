https://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-65809008-1-0-1-0-ff7-remake-final-mix-bientot-annonce.htm
Performance Mode which targets 60fps with 1440p render resolution and 4K output or Graphics Mode at 30fps with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output (PlayStation®5 exclusive)
Full DualSense support (PlayStation®5 exclusive)
Two brand new chapters: Chapter 8.5 “All Dressed Up” and a mysterious Chapter 19
A new boss battle, various new arena battles and a Boss Select Mode
Materia Quick Change
Photo Mode
New set of trophies
Nomura refait du Nomura ou du Kingdom Hearts.
Une version PS5 semble tellement évidente de FFVII-R.
xenofamicom Ah c'est 4chan... Rohhh
Mais 4chan, ca ira, j'y crois pas
semble un peu plus sûr que les autres leak. Ça vaut ce que ça vaut donc...
Le leaker aurait eu connaissance du communiqué de presse
En tout cas pour en revenir à l'article j'ai fait FFVIIR sur PS4 normal et je le trouvais déjà très très jolie
a Boss Select Mode très bien.
J'ai bien fait d'attendre.