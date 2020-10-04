profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
97
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
FFVII Remake : Rumeur d'une version + ?


https://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-65809008-1-0-1-0-ff7-remake-final-mix-bientot-annonce.htm

https://twitter.com/VGLeaaks/status/1364865674800214017
Performance Mode which targets 60fps with 1440p render resolution and 4K output or Graphics Mode at 30fps with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output (PlayStation®5 exclusive)
Full DualSense support (PlayStation®5 exclusive)
Two brand new chapters: Chapter 8.5 “All Dressed Up” and a mysterious Chapter 19
A new boss battle, various new arena battles and a Boss Select Mode
Materia Quick Change
Photo Mode
New set of trophies

Read more https://vgleaks.com/rumor-final-fantasy-vii-ever-crisis-details-appear-on-the-internet-could-be-announced-today-for-ps4-ps5/

Nomura refait du Nomura ou du Kingdom Hearts.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, fuji, sora78
    posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:12 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (26)
    godson posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:13 AM
    Et la version PC ?
    altendorf posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:14 AM
    Nouveaux trophées ?! Bon bah je vais repasser à la caisse
    zekk posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:15 AM
    C'est pas étonnant, malheureusement... Je préférais qu'ils se concentrent sur la suite
    i8 posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:15 AM
    et vrai je pense quon peut sattendre a une petite dinguerie ce soir.
    ratchet posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:16 AM
    Chapitre 19 ?
    noishe posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:17 AM
    Vraiment un bad move si c'est ça le "Ever Crisis". Mettre un nouveau titre à une upgrade de FF7R sans le "Remake" dedans, tu peux croire à un nouveau projet. C'est pas super clair ou c'est juste moi ?
    xenofamicom posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:17 AM
    j'ai hésité à faire un article vu que la rumeur vient de 4chan (qui n'a pas que des amis ici)

    Une version PS5 semble tellement évidente de FFVII-R.
    chaosad posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:20 AM
    Y me font chier à m'obliger à racheter leur jeu de ouf là, maj gratuite j'espère sinon je vais à Levallois et je pète un scandale au mec de la sécu devant le bâtiment
    altendorf posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:21 AM
    noishe Bah ça serait plus un truc du genre : FF7R - Ever Crisis

    xenofamicom Ah c'est 4chan... Rohhh
    wickette posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:22 AM
    La question c'est je dois repasser à la caisse ?

    Mais 4chan, ca ira, j'y crois pas
    xenofamicom posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:23 AM
    altendorf C'est ce que j'ai lu sur resetera, et ils précisent que la source
    semble un peu plus sûr que les autres leak. Ça vaut ce que ça vaut donc...

    Le leaker aurait eu connaissance du communiqué de presse
    axlenz posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:23 AM
    j'ai jamais fait attention au fait que Nomura ressemble autant à Eiji Aonuma !

    En tout cas pour en revenir à l'article j'ai fait FFVIIR sur PS4 normal et je le trouvais déjà très très jolie
    altendorf posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:25 AM
    xenofamicom Ah oui je viens de voir ^^ La formulation fait très communiqué mais bon c'est simple d'inventer un CP maintenant. On verra bien ce soir
    idd posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:26 AM
    a voir si c'est un stand alone ou un dlc de ff7r
    frz posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:29 AM
    Pourquoi pas. Ca parait crédible. Axlenz, c'est bien Aonuma sur la photo.
    foxstep posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:31 AM
    Bon du coup ça se confirme pour FF7 PS+. Tain les mecs imprévisble de ouf, FF15 ou Nier pas mis sur PS+ et l'ultra recent FF7 sur PS+
    sora78 posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:32 AM
    godson y aura surement une version PC et sera exclusif à Playstation sur console comme l'indiquait un certain insider microsoft.
    depipe posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:34 AM
    Une mise à jour à 40 balles ?
    sora78 posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:34 AM
    J'espère vraiment qu'il y aura un rééquilibrage des combats, de meilleurs contrôles et plus aucun temps de chargement.

    Photo Mode
    a Boss Select Mode très bien.
    axlenz posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:34 AM
    frz je sais je voulais ironiser mais raté apparemment
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:35 AM
    Bonne nouvelle, j'ai hâte d'être à ce soir pour voir les annonces
    madd posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:36 AM
    J'espère! J'attends toujours alors que le jeu me fait envie depuis un an
    fiveagainstone posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:38 AM
    C'est quasi sûr et certains le portage ps5.
    J'ai bien fait d'attendre.
    anakileho posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:40 AM
    Dommage que le jeu est ma plus grosse déception 2020 parceque j'aurais sûrement craquer.
    e3ologue posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:47 AM
    Pour le coup je trouverai ça un peu abusé, étant donné que déjà ils se permettent de le faire en plusieurs parties. Après je dis ça mais une fois dispo rien ne dit que je ne repasserai malheureusement pas à la caisse
    walterwhite posted the 02/25/2021 at 11:49 AM
    J’espère que c’est fake parceque c’est extrêmement chaud de faire un remaster d’une partie d’un remake.
