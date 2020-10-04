https://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-65809008-1-0-1-0-ff7-remake-final-mix-bientot-annonce.htmhttps://twitter.com/VGLeaaks/status/1364865674800214017Performance Mode which targets 60fps with 1440p render resolution and 4K output or Graphics Mode at 30fps with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output (PlayStation®5 exclusive)Full DualSense support (PlayStation®5 exclusive)Two brand new chapters: Chapter 8.5 “All Dressed Up” and a mysterious Chapter 19A new boss battle, various new arena battles and a Boss Select ModeMateria Quick ChangePhoto ModeNew set of trophiesRead more https://vgleaks.com/rumor-final-fantasy-vii-ever-crisis-details-appear-on-the-internet-could-be-announced-today-for-ps4-ps5/Nomura refait du Nomura ou du Kingdom Hearts.