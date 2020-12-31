profile
Quelques astuces sur les Xbox Series S et X


Je viens de tomber sur cette vidéo très intéressante, montrant par exemple comment utiliser n'importe quel casque Bluetooth sur votre Xbox via votre smartphone !
    posted the 12/31/2020 at 08:27 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    gunstarred posted the 12/31/2020 at 08:37 PM
    Je veux les sous-titre fr
    suzukube posted the 12/31/2020 at 08:50 PM
    gunstarred La flemme, sinon je refais entièrement une vidéo avec le récapitulatif de ses astuces !
    gamerdome posted the 12/31/2020 at 09:09 PM
    Parfois quand j'allume ma SX elle se met en 640x480 bien dégeu, je suis obliger de chipoter pour la remettre en 4K, je ne suis pas le seul apparemment.

    https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/xbox/forum/xba_console/xbox-series-x-stuck-at-640x480-resolution-under/29751ab2-25cc-40ef-bcc2-b56850a5e9db?auth=1 />
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn3Dos0tDqA&ab_channel=GaugingGadgets />
    Bizarrement les gens qui s'en plaignent ont souvent une LG CX comme moi, mais pas tjs.

    Si quelqu'un à une astuce pour régler définitivement le problème.
