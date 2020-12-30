Mike760
chester
Xbox Series : S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Official In-Engine Gameplay Teaser
    torotoro59, neelek, vincecastel, goldmen33, jenicris, leblogdeshacka, mithrandir
    posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:09 PM by chester
    comments (21)
    jenicris posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:13 PM
    Curieux de le voir sur XSS
    superpanda posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Wow
    torotoro59 posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Vivement
    lexiz posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:24 PM
    tellement inespéré j'en pleurerai presque tellement cette licence m'a marqué
    suzukube posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:37 PM
    jenicris Pareil, même si en vrai j'ai pas trop de doute dessus (sauf le 1440p, j'pense qu'on restera en 1080p).
    walterwhite posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:39 PM
    Oh la vache ce niveau de détail
    bigb0ss posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:49 PM
    Day one sur le gamepass en plus
    shincloud posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:54 PM
    Le retour du roi
    jenicris posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:55 PM
    suzukube 1080 ça va encore. Vu qu'il n'y a pas trop de jeux Xbox qui m'intéressent pas envie de claquer 500 balles pour 4 ou 5 jeux. Du coup si la XSS fait tourner ces jeux correctement, sans gros downgrade, pourquoi pas. Pour 300 balles ça va.
    Même si reste toujours aussi septique sur cette XSS.
    denton posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:56 PM
    Tuerie
    leviamor posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:59 PM
    Bon Xbox série x obligatoire si exclu console
    jenicris posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:02 PM
    leviamor exclu tempo. On le sait depuis une interview des devs dans Kotaku.
    madd posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Alors j'aimerai bien savoir ce qu'il y a d'incroyable dans cette vidéo? On ne voit rien.
    dyson85 posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:10 PM
    madd pareil ca s enflamme pour du vent comme d hab.
    pinaise posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:19 PM
    C est censé sortir quand?
    parazyt6425 posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:19 PM
    Je me méfie des ''in engine '' maintenant... Mais ça allait vraiment chouette
    shincloud posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:21 PM
    madd Tu connais pas la licence STALKER? et pourquoi autant de hype? car c'est l'un des meilleurs FPS Solo avec Metro, et même Metro Exodus (et quand tu vois la qualité de Exodus : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA0jhM-l7uo . ) ça va défoncer sévère
    superpanda posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:24 PM
    shincloud Oui mais, au final Exodus était chiant...
    shincloud posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:34 PM
    superpanda Ah moi j'ai adorer par contre ^^
    ritalix posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:37 PM
    pas mal tout ça
    escobar posted the 12/30/2020 at 09:54 PM
    madd Idem
