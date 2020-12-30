accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1281
visites since opening :
1846018
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Xbox Series : S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Official In-Engine Gameplay Teaser
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
neelek
,
vincecastel
,
goldmen33
,
jenicris
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mithrandir
posted the 12/30/2020 at 08:09 PM by
chester
comments (
21
)
jenicris
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:13 PM
Curieux de le voir sur XSS
superpanda
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
Wow
torotoro59
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
Vivement
lexiz
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:24 PM
tellement inespéré j'en pleurerai presque tellement cette licence m'a marqué
suzukube
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:37 PM
jenicris
Pareil, même si en vrai j'ai pas trop de doute dessus (sauf le 1440p, j'pense qu'on restera en 1080p).
walterwhite
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:39 PM
Oh la vache ce niveau de détail
bigb0ss
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:49 PM
Day one sur le gamepass en plus
shincloud
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:54 PM
Le retour du roi
jenicris
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:55 PM
suzukube
1080 ça va encore. Vu qu'il n'y a pas trop de jeux Xbox qui m'intéressent pas envie de claquer 500 balles pour 4 ou 5 jeux. Du coup si la XSS fait tourner ces jeux correctement, sans gros downgrade, pourquoi pas. Pour 300 balles ça va.
Même si reste toujours aussi septique sur cette XSS.
denton
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:56 PM
Tuerie
leviamor
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 08:59 PM
Bon Xbox série x obligatoire si exclu console
jenicris
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:02 PM
leviamor
exclu tempo. On le sait depuis une interview des devs dans Kotaku.
madd
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:06 PM
Alors j'aimerai bien savoir ce qu'il y a d'incroyable dans cette vidéo? On ne voit rien.
dyson85
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:10 PM
madd
pareil ca s enflamme pour du vent comme d hab.
pinaise
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:19 PM
C est censé sortir quand?
parazyt6425
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:19 PM
Je me méfie des ''in engine '' maintenant... Mais ça allait vraiment chouette
shincloud
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:21 PM
madd
Tu connais pas la licence STALKER? et pourquoi autant de hype? car c'est l'un des meilleurs FPS Solo avec Metro, et même Metro Exodus (et quand tu vois la qualité de Exodus :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA0jhM-l7uo
. ) ça va défoncer sévère
superpanda
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:24 PM
shincloud
Oui mais, au final Exodus était chiant...
shincloud
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:34 PM
superpanda
Ah moi j'ai adorer par contre ^^
ritalix
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:37 PM
pas mal tout ça
escobar
posted
the 12/30/2020 at 09:54 PM
madd
Idem
Même si reste toujours aussi septique sur cette XSS.