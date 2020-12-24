accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Team Cherry
[EDGE] Hollow Knight : Silksong / Bientôt des infos
Une exclusivité mondial.
posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:24 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (12)
12
)
churos45
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 03:26 PM
Enfin
yukilin
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 03:30 PM
Vivement une date pour ce jeu
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 03:33 PM
On sait quel jour il sort le prochain Edge? ^^
ludens23
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 03:35 PM
oh bordel !!!! vite des infos sur la suite du meilleurs metroidvania
edgar
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:00 PM
ENFIN !!!
thelastone
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:09 PM
Best metroidvania ever, quel surkiff a parcourir
wazaaabi
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:11 PM
Il était temps !!!!!
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:20 PM
Une version boite sur la switch pro et sortie en mars 2021
kirk
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:24 PM
Je mise sur février. Comme le premier.
choroq
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 04:36 PM
Il a l'air chouette le 1, mais les test sont unanime, il est très dure, ce qui me rebute.
mrvince
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 05:12 PM
jofe
posted
the 12/24/2020 at 06:35 PM
choroq
Le jeu n'est pas dur à proprement parler, mais c'est pas un jeu qui te prend par la main. Si tu veux trouver ton chemin, faut se débrouiller. Mais aujourd'hui, dès que t'as pas cinquante tutos et une flèche qui te dit où aller, c'est trop dur...
