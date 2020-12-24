« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[EDGE] Hollow Knight : Silksong / Bientôt des infos



Une exclusivité mondial.
    posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:24 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    churos45 posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:26 PM
    Enfin
    yukilin posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:30 PM
    Vivement une date pour ce jeu
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:33 PM
    On sait quel jour il sort le prochain Edge? ^^
    ludens23 posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:35 PM
    oh bordel !!!! vite des infos sur la suite du meilleurs metroidvania
    edgar posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:00 PM
    ENFIN !!!
    thelastone posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Best metroidvania ever, quel surkiff a parcourir
    wazaaabi posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:11 PM
    Il était temps !!!!!
    ducknsexe posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:20 PM
    Une version boite sur la switch pro et sortie en mars 2021
    kirk posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:24 PM
    Je mise sur février. Comme le premier.
    choroq posted the 12/24/2020 at 04:36 PM
    Il a l'air chouette le 1, mais les test sont unanime, il est très dure, ce qui me rebute.
    mrvince posted the 12/24/2020 at 05:12 PM
    jofe posted the 12/24/2020 at 06:35 PM
    choroq Le jeu n'est pas dur à proprement parler, mais c'est pas un jeu qui te prend par la main. Si tu veux trouver ton chemin, faut se débrouiller. Mais aujourd'hui, dès que t'as pas cinquante tutos et une flèche qui te dit où aller, c'est trop dur...
