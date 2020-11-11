profile
[Gamersyde] Vidéos PS5 4K/60fps pour Ghost of tsushisma, Days Gone, et plus
Divers


Lien pour télécharger les vidéos en direct feed sans compressions :O

https://www.gamersyde.com/news_la_retrocompatibilite_sur_ps5-21933_fr.html

C'est vraiment un régal




    gantzeur, cobrasnake, gemini, jenicris, spilner, sora78, escobar
    posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:11 PM by lightning
    comments (13)
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:15 PM
    Est ce que l'on a des news sur une vrai mise à jour sur ces 2 jeux ?
    lightning posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:17 PM
    bladagun non pour l'heure c'est principalement le passage en 60fps et stabilisation de la réso dynamique
    dedad posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:19 PM
    bladagun Les maj façon Spiderman seront payante.
    foxstep posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:19 PM
    Ah je savais pas que ces jeux aurons leurs patchs ps5, Nice tout ça
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:21 PM
    dedad ça dérangerais pas du tout mais ça viens de toi ou sucker punch et bend studio en on parlé quelques part des maj ?
    gantzeur posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:27 PM
    Énorme Ghost comme ça je vais continuer le NG+ sur PS5
    lightning posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:29 PM
    La horde en 60fps
    gemini posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:31 PM
    Excellent
    parazyt6425 posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:36 PM
    bladagun les 2 jeux ont effectivement eu une mise à jour
    lexiz posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:48 PM
    4k native ou dynamique?
    spilner posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:48 PM
    Ces Dingueries!
    lightning posted the 11/11/2020 at 01:00 PM
    lexiz la résolution n'as pas été patché mai stabilisé grâce au mode boost.

    J'imagine pour Days gone c'est désormais tout le temps en 2160p via la reconstruction.
    metroidvania posted the 11/11/2020 at 01:03 PM
    Ce qui fait plaisir c est que l on aura notre 60fps sur cette gen les développeurs vont certainement laisser le choix
