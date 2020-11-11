accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
267
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimeddy
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cliver
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
leblogdeshacka
,
phase1
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
63
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asus
,
xbot
,
kyogamer
,
minbox
,
docbrown
,
bladagun
,
vanilla59
,
infel2no
,
ootaniisensei
,
tvirus
,
naughtydog
,
heracles
,
jojoplay4
,
evilboss
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cirilla
,
e3payne
,
teasy
,
anakaris
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dantedemon
,
momotaros
,
sora78
,
t800
,
ninja17
,
minx
,
leonr4
,
gat
,
fortep
,
shiranui
,
birmou
,
milo42
,
link80
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
tuni
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
cobrasnake
,
redmi31
,
supasaiyajin
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
cliver
,
goldmen33
,
mugimeddy
,
lecanardu35
,
sebalt
,
misterpixel
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
raph64
,
spawnini
,
osiris
,
sid
,
jozen15
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
,
kayama
,
tolgafury
,
ravyxxs
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
395
visites since opening :
729936
lightning
> blog
all
Divers
News
[Gamersyde] Vidéos PS5 4K/60fps pour Ghost of tsushisma, Days Gone, et plus
Divers
Lien pour télécharger les vidéos en direct feed sans compressions :O
https://www.gamersyde.com/news_la_retrocompatibilite_sur_ps5-21933_fr.html
C'est vraiment un régal
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
gantzeur
,
cobrasnake
,
gemini
,
jenicris
,
spilner
,
sora78
,
escobar
posted the 11/11/2020 at 12:11 PM by
lightning
comments (
13
)
bladagun
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:15 PM
Est ce que l'on a des news sur une vrai mise à jour sur ces 2 jeux ?
lightning
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:17 PM
bladagun
non pour l'heure c'est principalement le passage en 60fps et stabilisation de la réso dynamique
dedad
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:19 PM
bladagun
Les maj façon Spiderman seront payante.
foxstep
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:19 PM
Ah je savais pas que ces jeux aurons leurs patchs ps5, Nice tout ça
bladagun
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:21 PM
dedad
ça dérangerais pas du tout mais ça viens de toi ou sucker punch et bend studio en on parlé quelques part des maj ?
gantzeur
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:27 PM
Énorme Ghost comme ça je vais continuer le NG+ sur PS5
lightning
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:29 PM
La horde en 60fps
gemini
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:31 PM
Excellent
parazyt6425
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:36 PM
bladagun
les 2 jeux ont effectivement eu une mise à jour
lexiz
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:48 PM
4k native ou dynamique?
spilner
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 12:48 PM
Ces Dingueries!
lightning
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 01:00 PM
lexiz
la résolution n'as pas été patché mai stabilisé grâce au mode boost.
J'imagine pour Days gone c'est désormais tout le temps en 2160p via la reconstruction.
metroidvania
posted
the 11/11/2020 at 01:03 PM
Ce qui fait plaisir c est que l on aura notre 60fps sur cette gen les développeurs vont certainement laisser le choix
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'imagine pour Days gone c'est désormais tout le temps en 2160p via la reconstruction.