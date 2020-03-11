profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
14
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 279
visites since opening : 366975
obi69 > blog
Le plus beau jeu du monde, point final


Rediff de mon run d'hier soir en version complète sur Riven, la suite de Myst.

C'est toujours le plus beau jeu du monde, 23 ans après.

Pensez à vous abonner ! Bon visionnage !
Gameforever - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsEUJNsgOcY
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mtkaragorn, kurosama, gankutsuou
    posted the 11/03/2020 at 11:44 AM by obi69
    comments (4)
    jaysennnin posted the 11/03/2020 at 12:00 PM
    je me rappelle surtout de myst dans les années 90 qui a fait vendre beaucoup de kit multimedia (carte son + lecteur CD) pour pc
    allanoix posted the 11/03/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Le plus beau jeu au monde c'est elite beat agent sur ds.
    obi69 posted the 11/03/2020 at 01:50 PM
    allanoix **Mind Blowned**
    draven86 posted the 11/03/2020 at 01:53 PM
    Ça rappel des souvenirs...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre