profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
articles : 279
279
visites since opening : 366975
366975
obi69
> blog
Le plus beau jeu du monde, point final
Rediff de mon run d'hier soir en version complète sur Riven, la suite de Myst.
C'est toujours le plus beau jeu du monde, 23 ans après.
Pensez à vous abonner ! Bon visionnage !
Gameforever
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsEUJNsgOcY
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
mtkaragorn
,
kurosama
,
gankutsuou
posted the 11/03/2020 at 11:44 AM by obi69
obi69
comments (4)
4
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 12:00 PM
je me rappelle surtout de myst dans les années 90 qui a fait vendre beaucoup de kit multimedia (carte son + lecteur CD) pour pc
allanoix
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 01:44 PM
Le plus beau jeu au monde c'est elite beat agent sur ds.
obi69
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 01:50 PM
allanoix
**Mind Blowned**
draven86
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 01:53 PM
Ça rappel des souvenirs...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo