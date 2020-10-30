Comfort

In terms of comfortability, chopsttv describes the headset as "much more comfortable than I thought they would be." For a $100 headset, the cushioned headset rests gently on your head with ease.



It should be said that vigorous movements of the head do cause the headset to shake around a bit. However, this would only trouble the most erratic of gamers.



Build Quality

This is where the Pulse 3D Headphones really shines, as they feel like a premium set of headphones. Those who know their audio will recognize that $100 isn't actually that much to spend on a headset, but the PS5 product is still top quality.



Microphone

This part of the review is a little more confusing. In terms of vocal monitoring, the headphones themselves sound great.



However, using the device with Discord or REAPER didn't lead to very positive results. This is likely due to optimization being made for PlayStation 5 Party chat, and if you're just looking for that usage, you'll likely be fine.



Sound

Certainly, the most important aspect of any headset purchase is how it sounds. And the PS5 Pulse 3D Headphones are incredible at what they do.



While the audio engineer did say that the music-playing quality didn't appear as good as other headsets, when it comes to gaming, that's a different story. Reportedly, The Last of Us Part II's soundtracks sounds almost remastered on the new headset.



The gaming soundtrack sounds incredible on the new hardware in a way that it doesn't on other headphones. Somehow, the experience becomes far more cinematic, with a quality that a headset far above this price range would deliver.



Again though, the quality on standard media isn't super great, so there's a tradeoff to be had here.



Conclusion

In conclusion, the audio engineer deems themselves 'pleasantly surprised' with the PS5 Pulse 3D Headphones. If you don't find yourself owning a headset already, it's a no-brainer to purchase them alongside your PS5.

J’écume le net à la recherche de la moindre information concernant ce casque et je suis tombé sur un test qui fait vraiment saliver concernant ce casque PS5.Vous l’aurez compris, pour 100€ c’est du lourd, la qualité est au rendez-vous