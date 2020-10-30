I AM THE DANGER
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
walterwhite
walterwhite
Test du casque SONY 7.1 PS5
J’écume le net à la recherche de la moindre information concernant ce casque et je suis tombé sur un test qui fait vraiment saliver concernant ce casque PS5.



Comfort
In terms of comfortability, chopsttv describes the headset as "much more comfortable than I thought they would be." For a $100 headset, the cushioned headset rests gently on your head with ease.

It should be said that vigorous movements of the head do cause the headset to shake around a bit. However, this would only trouble the most erratic of gamers.

Build Quality
This is where the Pulse 3D Headphones really shines, as they feel like a premium set of headphones. Those who know their audio will recognize that $100 isn't actually that much to spend on a headset, but the PS5 product is still top quality.

Microphone
This part of the review is a little more confusing. In terms of vocal monitoring, the headphones themselves sound great.

However, using the device with Discord or REAPER didn't lead to very positive results. This is likely due to optimization being made for PlayStation 5 Party chat, and if you're just looking for that usage, you'll likely be fine.

Sound
Certainly, the most important aspect of any headset purchase is how it sounds. And the PS5 Pulse 3D Headphones are incredible at what they do.

While the audio engineer did say that the music-playing quality didn't appear as good as other headsets, when it comes to gaming, that's a different story. Reportedly, The Last of Us Part II's soundtracks sounds almost remastered on the new headset.

The gaming soundtrack sounds incredible on the new hardware in a way that it doesn't on other headphones. Somehow, the experience becomes far more cinematic, with a quality that a headset far above this price range would deliver.

Again though, the quality on standard media isn't super great, so there's a tradeoff to be had here.

Conclusion
In conclusion, the audio engineer deems themselves 'pleasantly surprised' with the PS5 Pulse 3D Headphones. If you don't find yourself owning a headset already, it's a no-brainer to purchase them alongside your PS5.


Vous l’aurez compris, pour 100€ c’est du lourd, la qualité est au rendez-vous
    posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:20 PM by walterwhite
    comments (28)
    wazaaabi posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:24 PM
    C’est vrai qu’il me tente aussi.
    Par contre j’aimerais savoir comment on fait pour savoir si notre casque actuelle fonctionnera bien avec l’Audio 3D.
    kuroni posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Je l'ai pris... En attendant de voir comment connecter mes casques.
    sora78 posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Walterwhite c'est le casque qu'ils vendent dans la gamme PS5 ou un autre casque Sony ?

    Je demande pour être sur
    bladagun posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Je l'ai pris aussi, ça sera juste pour la play tfacob
    walterwhite posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:28 PM
    sora78 Casque de la gamme PS5, avec station de recharge, télécommande et tout
    kuroni posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:28 PM
    sora78 C'est le Pulse 3D. Les américains l'ont eu hier.
    Il y a des tests un peu partout sur le net.
    leviamor posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Je l'ai commandé a ma femme pour Noël
    Ça se trouve je l'aurais avant ma console réservé day one
    serve posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Je serais pas trop surpris que le casque Ps5 soit excellent quand tu vois déjà leur casque audio WH.
    walterwhite posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:31 PM
    serve J’ai celui de la PS4, le 7.1 et les finitions sont vraiment à chier, tout le similicuir des coussinets s’est barré et l’autonomie est mauvaise franchement.

    Mais la qualité du son est top en revanche
    jeanouillz posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Il existe quoi comme équivalent (sans forcément de micro) sur le marché ?
    walterwhite posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:33 PM
    jeanouillz Le Hyper X Cloud 2, c’est une vraie bombe, la voix de mes potes qui l’ont est cristalline...quelqu’un peut confirmer qu’il est compatible PS5 ?
    sonilka posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:34 PM
    jeanouillz les casques HyperX Cloud font le taff et dans la meme gamme de prix.
    serve posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:39 PM
    walterwhite

    Ah putain dur pour les finitions et le cuir surtout au prix du casque
    kuroni posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:39 PM
    jeanouillz
    L'audio 3D fonctionne avec tous les casques.
    Après, faut savoir à quoi tu vas brancher le casque pour obtenir l'audio 3D.

    On a que 2 choix officiellement : USB sur la console ou directement via jack 3.5 sur la Dualsense.

    Si tu veux un casque à connecter direct sur la Dualsense, il y a plein d'alternatives. Mais ça dépend de la puissance que fournira la manette.
    Pour le moment, ça manque d'infos, pour te donner une bonne idée de casque à acheter.

    Perso, j'utilise pas de casque "Gaming". Le son est généralement médiocre...
    ioop posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:41 PM
    tant mieux
    spectre posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Question bête: il est compatible XsX ? Pas en ie d'acheter un casque par machine
    walterwhite posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:05 PM
    spectre Si c’est comme celui de la PS4 oui, il faut le brancher en jack à la manette
    sora78 posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:06 PM
    walterwhite Cool !
    Je l'ai pris car il me faut un nouveau casque le mien est en train de rendre l'âme mais c'est génial si la qualité est bonne à ce prix là !
    walterwhite posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:16 PM
    sora78 Je viens de le commander à l’instant, il est de retour en stock
    kratoszeus posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:26 PM
    J espere que mon MX3 sera compatible avec la ps5
    minbox posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:33 PM
    Du Sony 100% pur jus
    raoh38 posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:49 PM
    Sony a toujours fait d'excellents casques , de même que les lecteurs audio
    rockin posted the 10/30/2020 at 08:03 PM
    J'attendrais qu'il soit de retour sur Micromania j'ai de l'argent sur le porte monnaie virtuel chez eux ... Inutilisable sur leurs application !
    minbox posted the 10/30/2020 at 08:16 PM
    raoh38 une des références du secteur effectivement même si au Japon c'est encore une autre pointure ce qu'ils proposent la bas dans l'ultra haut de gamme.
    spectre posted the 10/30/2020 at 08:32 PM
    walterwhite Cool merci pour l'info
    raoh38 posted the 10/30/2020 at 10:09 PM
    minbox sa me rappelle mon walkman puis ensuite mon discman pour le trajet du lycée
    Ben sony ont toujours été diversifié avec plus ou moins de réussite mais ils font jamais de la daube.
    minbox posted the 10/30/2020 at 10:24 PM
    raoh38 exactement la même chose et j'avais même acheté un Walkman Sony Mini-disque, c'était la meilleure qualité son possible et même encore maintenant c'est du très bon.
    minbox posted the 10/30/2020 at 10:28 PM
    raoh38 Mini-disc*
