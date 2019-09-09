TOUS
PS4
1) Astral Chain (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
3) Control (PS4) / Nouveau
4) The Dark Pictures : Man Of Medan (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) / -2
Control
The Dark Pictures : Man Of Medan
Wreckfest
XOne
Control
Wreckfest
MXGP 2019
Switch
Astral Chain
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2
PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19
World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth
S.E.L.L.
posted the 09/09/2019 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
En tout cas, cool pour Astral Chain et Platinum Games.
sinon pour le peu que j'ai jouer a AC , j'aime bien , bravo a eux
shido : A chaque top? Tu dois confondre...