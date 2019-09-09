vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 35 / 2019
TOUS


1) Astral Chain (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
3) Control (PS4) / Nouveau
4) The Dark Pictures : Man Of Medan (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) / -2


PS4
Control
The Dark Pictures : Man Of Medan
Wreckfest

XOne
Control
Wreckfest
MXGP 2019

Switch
Astral Chain
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19
World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth

S.E.L.L.
    posted the 09/09/2019 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    fdestroyer posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:04 AM
    Trop cool pour PG!! J'adore leur jeu, il est vraiment prenant et grisant!
    xenofamicom posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:08 AM
    La nintendo différence: 3 jeux exclusifs au top Switch, et des jeux d'éditeurs tiers/multiplateforme au top chez les autres...

    En tout cas, cool pour Astral Chain et Platinum Games.
    guiguif posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:12 AM
    Dommage qu'on ai pas les chiffres car quand je vois MK8 entre AC et Control ça doit pas voler haut...
    shido posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:18 AM
    xenofamicom Merci de nous rappeler l’évidence a chaque top quand y a un jeu switch premier

    sinon pour le peu que j'ai jouer a AC , j'aime bien , bravo a eux
    xenofamicom posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:23 AM
    guiguif : Bien évidemment qu'il s'agit de chiffre très bas... Astral chain, Control et Man of Medan restent des jeux de niches, ils disparaitront dès le prochain top pour laisser place aux "habitués".

    shido : A chaque top? Tu dois confondre...
    gunstarred posted the 09/09/2019 at 09:36 AM
    Bonne nouvelle pour Astral Chain.
